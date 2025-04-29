Wastaway Wins U.S. Patent For Entire Green Tech Process

Waste-to-fuel Innovator Now Has Some 26 U.S. & International Patents

- Mark Brown, CEO of WastAwayDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WastAway – a leading green tech innovator that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to sustainable fuel – has won a U.S. patent for its entire waste-to-fuel process, bringing the total number of U.S. and international patents to 26.The new process patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office – announced at the Biogas Americas conference – covers WastAway's entire technology suite that transforms MSW into clean, negative carbon footprint biofuels and other sustainable products that make the world a better place – in about 30 minutes, achieving 85% landfill diversion.“We are excited that our entire WastAway process has now been patented, further cementing our position as a leading innovator in the marketplace,” said Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway.“Our proprietary technologies and processes are world-class, and nobody in the industry does what we do.”WastAway plants process 400 tons of household trash daily. It begins on the tipping floor, where MSW is prepared for recycling into sustainable fuel. The biomass goes through a series of grinders, shredders, infrared and AI sorters, air knives and other technologies that remove metals, plastics and glass for recycling.The remaining MSW is loaded into high-pressure steam technology chambers called CellulatorsTM that transform the primarily plant-based material into consistent, sterile, sustainable feedstock called Cellulate. Some is used for soil enrichment additives and composite building materials.The rest of the Cellulate travels into modern, high-tech anaerobic digestors where microbes further breakdown the feedstock, producing massive amounts of sustainable Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), the purest form of natural gas. The Cellulate is further processed into sustainable engineered fuel (SE3TM) that's better than coal. It's clean, safe, delivers high energy and consistent performance. Products include a high-BTU coal replacement and biofuels. These biofuels power a variety of industries, including cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel consumers.WastAway executives are attending Biogas Americas, the largest biogas and RNG conference and trade show, as part of the company's overall branding, sales, marketing and PR efforts. Earlier this year, the company was an exhibitor and presenter at the Southeast Recycling Conference in Destin, Fla. and the International Biomass Conference and Expo in Atlanta. WastAway executives also attended the SWANA Annual Western Regional Symposium in Yosemite, California.Next week, WastAway will be a major exhibitor at WasteExpo in Las Vegas. Visit us in booth #814!WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Construction on two major waste-to-fuel plants is in the planning stages. One in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, that will divert 85% of the city's trash from the Middle Point Landfill in an industrial area of the city's south side. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 85% of the waste processed into renewable fuel and other beneficial products. The two plants will cost an estimated $210 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That's the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway's technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit or use this link to an informational brochure:

