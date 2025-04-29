Mastercraft Boat Company Enhances Dealer Network With Performance Marine Watersports At Lake Of The Ozarks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnership Enhances MasterCraft's Customer Experience and Service Capabilities at Missouri's Premier Boating Destination

VONORE, Tenn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today announces a new dealership partnership with Performance Marine Watersports , a trusted name in Osage Beach, MO, for over 30 years. This strategic expansion further positions MasterCraft as a leader in the towboat category and throughout the Lake of the Ozarks region, combining its award-winning innovation and craftsmanship with Performance Marine Watersports' proven expertise and dedication to exceptional customer service. Through this partnership, MasterCraft's reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for current and future MasterCraft owners.

As the first dedicated watersports dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, Performance Marine Watersports has long been a go-to destination for wake boat enthusiasts in the region. With the addition of MasterCraft to its lineup, the dealership now offers an even broader range of high-performance options – featuring MasterCraft models designed for both size-restricted lakes and yacht-certified vessels built to handle the rougher waters of Lake of the Ozarks.

“We know the boating community in the Ozarks is incredibly strong, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce MasterCraft to both new and loyal customers through our partnership with Performance Marine Watersports,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft.“At MasterCraft, delivering an exceptional ownership experience is a top priority. With Performance Marine Watersports being a family-owned and operated dealership, we're confident their personalized, high-quality service will align perfectly with the standards our customers expect and deserve.”

Located directly across from the lake, Performance Marine Watersports delivers white-glove service with every boat purchase and offers convenient on-water demos.

“It's been a long-time goal of ours to partner with a legacy brand like MasterCraft, and we're thrilled to now offer our community the opportunity to experience their exceptional lineup firsthand,” said Grant Norton, Performance Marine Watersports Sales Manager.“We're excited to grow the MasterCraft family here at Lake of the Ozarks and look forward to hosting more events and owner reunions in the seasons ahead.”

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , , , and .

