Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Visits Egypt
(MENAFN) On Monday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, arrived in Egypt for discussions aimed at restoring stability to Sudan, which has been devastated by conflict.
His arrival at Cairo airport was met by Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah Sisi, as reported by both Egyptian and Sudanese media outlets.
The two leaders engaged in talks about the current situation in Sudan, focusing on the recent military successes of the Sudanese army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital, Khartoum.
According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, they also discussed strategies to strengthen the relationship between the two nations and Egypt's role in aiding Sudan’s post-war reconstruction and recovery efforts.
Additionally, the leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing support for Sudanese citizens in areas affected by the ongoing conflict.
The statement emphasized the urgency of intensifying efforts to provide aid to those in war-torn regions.
The conflict, which began on April 15, 2023, has seen the RSF fighting against Sudanese army forces for control of the country, leading to thousands of deaths and contributing to one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.
