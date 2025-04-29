403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan’s Burhan, Egypt’s Sisi Discuss War Recovery, Nile Dispute
(MENAFN) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, arrived in Egypt on Monday for discussions aimed at bringing stability to Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.
Upon his arrival at Cairo airport, Burhan was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, according to reports from both Sudanese and Egyptian outlets.
Talks between the two leaders focused on recent developments in Sudan, particularly the military advances made by the Sudanese army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
They also explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted Egypt’s significant role in supporting Sudan’s post-war rebuilding and recovery efforts, the statement noted.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of ramping up aid and support to Sudanese civilians living in areas affected by the conflict.
Fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, between the RSF and Sudan’s military for control of the country, leading to one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.
So far, more than 20,000 people have reportedly died, with 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local sources. However, U.S. researchers suggest the actual death toll could be closer to 130,000.
Nile Basin Concerns
Sisi and Burhan also discussed broader regional matters, including issues related to the Nile River Basin and the Horn of Africa.
As per the statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated efforts to safeguard the water security of both countries and rejected any unilateral measures affecting Nile water resources, particularly those involving the Blue Nile.
They reiterated the importance of adhering to international law and ensuring equitable use of the Nile’s waters based on shared benefits.
Egypt and Sudan, both located downstream, have long been at odds with upstream Ethiopia over its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project on the Nile.
Egypt views the dam as a critical threat to its share of the Nile, which serves as its primary source of freshwater.
Upon his arrival at Cairo airport, Burhan was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, according to reports from both Sudanese and Egyptian outlets.
Talks between the two leaders focused on recent developments in Sudan, particularly the military advances made by the Sudanese army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
They also explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted Egypt’s significant role in supporting Sudan’s post-war rebuilding and recovery efforts, the statement noted.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of ramping up aid and support to Sudanese civilians living in areas affected by the conflict.
Fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, between the RSF and Sudan’s military for control of the country, leading to one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.
So far, more than 20,000 people have reportedly died, with 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local sources. However, U.S. researchers suggest the actual death toll could be closer to 130,000.
Nile Basin Concerns
Sisi and Burhan also discussed broader regional matters, including issues related to the Nile River Basin and the Horn of Africa.
As per the statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated efforts to safeguard the water security of both countries and rejected any unilateral measures affecting Nile water resources, particularly those involving the Blue Nile.
They reiterated the importance of adhering to international law and ensuring equitable use of the Nile’s waters based on shared benefits.
Egypt and Sudan, both located downstream, have long been at odds with upstream Ethiopia over its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project on the Nile.
Egypt views the dam as a critical threat to its share of the Nile, which serves as its primary source of freshwater.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment