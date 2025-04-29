Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day With Focus On Creativity And Protection

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 29 April 2025: Dubai Customs celebrated World Intellectual Property Day, held annually on April 26, under the theme 'IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP.' The event, hosted at Dubai Customs' headquarters, emphasized the organization's commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights.

Intellectual Property Seizures in 2024

In 2024, Dubai Customs reported 285 intellectual property seizures, valued at approximately AED 92.695 million. These seizures included counterfeit goods such as watches, eyewear, electronics, clothing, fabrics, bags, and shoes. During the same period, 439 trademarks, 205 commercial agencies, and 6 intellectual property assets were registered.

Awareness and education efforts

In the field of awareness, Dubai Customs' Awareness and Education Department organized 69 events and workshops that reached around 7,950 individuals from different community sectors. In the first quarter of 2025, Dubai Customs continued its strong performance with 68 seizures worth about AED 42.195 million, along with the registration of 159 trademarks, 63 commercial agencies, and one intellectual property asset. During this period, the department also conducted 4 educational visits, benefiting 222 students, and participated in 3 local initiatives, reaching 1,051 individuals. Moreover, two workshops were held in collaboration with law firms for 31 inspectors to strengthen their intellectual property protection skills.

Commitment to fostering a creative environment

This celebration reflects Dubai Customs' commitment to fostering a culture of intellectual property and supporting a creative environment that contributes to sustainable development and innovation in the UAE. Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for policies and legislation Division at Dubai Customs, emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property rights, stating that they are crucial for promoting innovation and sustainable economic growth. He also highlighted that intellectual property protection enables individuals and businesses to benefit from their ideas and creations while safeguarding society, the environment, and the economy from the dangers of counterfeit goods.

Dubai's role in achieving Economic Agenda D33

Al Malik added, 'Dubai is confidently moving toward achieving its economic agenda, D33. Dubai Customs is playing a key role in facilitating trade, combating counterfeit goods, and protecting the rights of trademark owners. We are also raising awareness about intellectual property rights by organizing special lectures for all community groups, internal awareness in customs departments, and educational workshops involving government staff, UAE customs officers, and Gulf Cooperation Council customs authorities, helping to build valuable, effective relationships that enhance the reputation of intellectual property at local, regional, and international levels.'

Ongoing efforts to tackle counterfeit goods

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department at Dubai Customs, noted, 'We are constantly improving our efforts to tackle counterfeit goods and prevent their entry into local markets by collaborating with our strategic partners across various government agencies and coordinating with trademark owners. Our leadership has given great attention to encouraging talented individuals to present new ideas and innovations across various sectors. The UAE has become a hub for creatives and innovators. Therefore, protecting intellectual property rights remains a top priority for Dubai Customs, and we are committed to combating counterfeit goods to protect society from their harmful effects.'

Basma (Imprint) Award for community innovation

During the event, the winners of the 'Basma (Imprint)' Award, launched by Dubai Customs in January as part of the UAE's 'Year of Community' initiative, were honored. The award aims to develop skills, nurture talent, and encourage innovation in various fields, as well as raise awareness of intellectual property rights and the fight against counterfeit goods. This year's award featured four categories: short video, podcast, article, and short story, with the introduction of a community category that allowed public participation.

Workshops and evaluation for award participants

Workshops were organized for participants to educate them about the importance of intellectual property and its role in protecting individual and trademark owners' rights. Once the projects were submitted, the award team evaluated them based on specific criteria over the course of three days. The winners were as follows:

. Best Podcast (Schools Category): Hamdan Bin Rashid Secondary School for Boys, Dubai

. Best Podcast (Community Category): Hind Khaled, Dubai

. Best Film (Schools Category): Khawla Bint Tha'laba Secondary School, Sharjah

. Best Film (University Category): Ajman University, Ajman

. Best Film (Community Category): Ali Al Lugani, Sharjah

. Best Article (Schools Category): Zayed Educational Complex, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Fujairah

. Best Article (Community Category): Tarek Qishta, Sharjah

. Best Short Story (Schools Category): Dar Al-Maarifa School, Dubai

. Best Short Story (Community Category): Hala Shaheen, Sharjah

Awards and recognition

The winners were awarded trophies and cash prizes in recognition of their efforts to spread knowledge about intellectual property rights.