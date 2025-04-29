Residential Solar Prices Dropped And Tesla Dominated Battery Market, According To Energysage's 2024 Solar & Storage Marketplace Report

20th edition of EnergySage report captures consumer trends from 2024, offers insight into 2025

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of contraction, residential solar and storage prices both reached new all-time lows even as panels have continued to increase in power output, according to the 20th EnergySage Intel: Solar & Storage Marketplace Report released today.

This semiannual report analyzes millions of transaction-level data points from homeowners shopping on EnergySage .com from January through December 2024 for solar panels, inverters, batteries, and more from solar companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

EnergySage's report captures the trends shaping consumer behavior, installer offerings, and equipment preferences, while spotlighting early indicators of how tariffs, interest rates, and Tesla brand backlash may influence the market in the months ahead.

Below are three key insights from the latest report, which can be downloaded for free at energysage/data .

Residential solar and storage prices both reach new all-time lows

Solar prices dropped for the third consecutive six-month period, hitting $2.50 per watt, the lowest median quoted price since EnergySage began tracking data in 2014. Quoted storage prices also fell, setting a new record low of $999 per kilowatt-hour stored.

"Heading into 2025, solar and battery prices had never been lower on the EnergySage Marketplace, and for homeowners, that means more affordable and accessible clean energy solutions," said Emily Walker, Director of Content and Insights at EnergySage. "This creates a compelling record-low benchmark to measure against as we begin to see the effects of shifting policies and tariffs take hold this year."

Tesla's Powerwall 3 disrupts the storage-and solar-market

Tesla became the most quoted battery brand in H2 2024, occupying 63% of Marketplace share nationwide. Because the Powerwall 3 includes an integrated inverter, Tesla also became the second-most quoted inverter brand. With batteries increasingly being added to solar systems-the national battery attachment rate jumped to 45% in H2 2024, an all-time high-Tesla's growth was a key driver of the low storage and solar prices seen on EnergySage.

"Tesla's emerging dominance in both storage and inverter quotes reflects the market's appetite for integrated, all-in-one solutions," said Charlie Hadlow, President and COO of EnergySage. "But as concerns around availability and brand sentiment surface, we're watching closely to see whether this momentum holds or if consumer backlash will begin to shift installer and homeowner preferences."

Rated solar panel output continues to climb

Solar panels have continued to increase in power output due to larger sizes and higher efficiencies. In H2 2024, 33% of quotes included solar panels with rated outputs above 450 watts, up from just 1% in H2 2023. We are tracking tariff-related solar panel stockpiling to see if it hinders U.S. solar technology growth in 2025.

"As panel technologies improve, more homeowners are being offered higher-output systems-meaning fewer panels, more power, and a better return on investment," said Emily Walker, Director of Content and Insights at EnergySage. "We're closely watching how inventory strategies and upcoming tariffs may shape this trend."

For a decade, the Solar & Storage Marketplace Report has provided an unparalleled look into the trends for pricing, equipment, and consumer preferences shaping today's U.S. residential solar, energy storage, and home electrification industry.

"The data in this report tells a broader story about the industry's evolution," said Charlie Hadlow, President and COO of EnergySage. "From the rise in storage adoption to the shift toward higher-efficiency equipment and lower costs, we're seeing homeowners take greater control over their energy choices. EnergySage is here to help them power their way."

This latest report furthers the company's mission to make clean energy and energy-saving solutions like rooftop solar, energy storage, community solar, and heat pumps more accessible and affordable through trusted resources, unbiased advice, and a simple shopping experience. For questions or to inquire about additional insights, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT ENERGYSAGE, INC.

EnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions, including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, and community solar. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers in all 50 states and D.C. to grow their businesses, reduce costs, and simplify their operations. For these reasons, leading organizations like National Grid, Mass Save, Sierra Club, Intuit, SEIA, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Threads , TikTok , Bluesky , and YouTube .

