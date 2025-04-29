Bosch And Juffali Celebrate 60 Years Of Collaboration

Bosch, a leading supplier of solutions and services, commemorates its more than 60-year relationship with Juffali Co., one of Saudi Arabia's largest commercial enterprises. For more than six decades, Juffali has been the representative of Bosch's automotive aftermarket and power tools business in Saudi Arabia. This milestone was marked at Juffali's headquarters, with attendees from both organizations, including Khaled Juffali, Chairman of Juffali Co.; Per Johansson, Vice President and Board Member of Bosch Middle East and Haneen Al Saleh, Managing Director at Bosch Saudi Arabia Regional Headquarters.

Speaking on this long-standing partnership,, emphasised the mutual trust, shared values, and strong cooperation that have strengthened Bosch and Juffali's relationship over the past six decades.As we recognize our partnership with Juffali, I am happy about our ongoing successful collaboration and joint accomplishments. This enduring relationship enabled us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers following our company's claim 'Invented for life'.

, also shared her thoughts on the partnership, stating,The 60-year partnership with Juffali underlines our strong collaboration and commitment to progress. By combining our strengths, we continue to support Saudi Arabia's industrial growth and contribute to the realization of Vision 2030.

We at Juffali are committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and foster growth across various sectors. Our collaboration contributes to key aspects of the Vision, including infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and technological innovation. We aim to continue building on our successful history and delivering value to our customers in the Kingdom,said

The ceremony was also attended by notable figures, including Ali Dulaim, Group CEO of Juffali Co.; Dana Juffali, Board Member of Juffali Co.; Husni Rifai, CEO of JTECO; Faisal Charara, Group CFO of Juffali Co.; and Mate Muskat, CFO of Bosch Group Middle East.

With over 12 million vehicles in Saudi, the demand for repairs and replacement parts is booming. This surge has fostered the growth of independent garages and service chains offering cost-effective alternatives. Additionally, e-commerce platforms specializing in automotive parts are revolutionizing distribution channels, thereby enhancing consumer access to an extensive range of products.

Bosch has successfully introduced state-of-the-art technologies and premium components, such as advanced engine parts and diagnostic tools. Together with Juffali, investments in technician training have equipped workshops with the skills needed for modern vehicles, particularly as automotive technology continues to advance. The partnership also supports independent workshops through the Bosch Car Service Concept, contributing to a stronger automotive repair infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 and significant investments in giga projects have fueled unprecedented growth in the construction sector. With large-scale developments reshaping the nation's infrastructure, the demand for high-performance tools is at an all-time high. Bosch's professional power tools and accessories are essential in driving efficiency and precision across these transformative projects.

Building on a legacy of trust and collaboration, Bosch Middle East and Juffali earlier this year expanded their long-standing partnership into the home appliances industry through a strategic distribution agreement between Juffali Home Appliances and BSH Middle East. This alliance aims to grow the presence of Bosch Home Appliances across Saudi Arabia.

Bosch remains committed to delivering advanced solutions tailored to the unique demands of the Saudi market, further strengthening its partnership with Juffali Co. as they work together to drive innovation and sustainability across the Kingdom.