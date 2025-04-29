403
Death Toll Increases in Sudan After RSF Shelling
(MENAFN) Nearly 41 additional non-combatants lost their lives and dozens more were wounded following heavy artillery fire by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the administrative center of North Darfur State in western Sudan, according to a statement released by the Sudanese military on Tuesday.
The military's announcement noted that the bombardment, which occurred late on Monday, struck populated districts within the city.
Among those affected were “women and children,” who were identified as part of the casualties resulting from the assault.
According to the army, government troops succeeded in pushing back the RSF offensive, reportedly eliminating 600 fighters and destroying 25 armored vehicles during the confrontation. The RSF has not issued a response to the army’s claims.
Combat has continued to intensify in El-Fasher since Monday, disrupting the operations of community-run food assistance programs, which were forced to suspend their services to residents due to the violence.
Despite global concerns about the humanitarian consequences of ongoing hostilities, El-Fasher has remained a battleground since May 2024.
The city functions as a central base for relief efforts across all five Darfur regions, making the fighting particularly dangerous.
Earlier in the month, the RSF declared it had taken over the Zamzam displacement camp following engagements with military units.
Based on statistics from the United Nations, no fewer than 400 civilians have perished, and around 400,000 people have been uprooted from their homes as a result of the prolonged conflict.
