Graitec Group's Keeping AEC Green Scholarship Expands For 2025

ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec Group, a global software developer and technology solutions advisor, today announced the continuation of its "Keeping AEC Green" scholarship program, now entering its third year with increased financial awards and a spotlight on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud Computing in sustainable construction.

Designed to inspire students to pursue careers in construction, this year's program will award three winners with scholarships to support their future education. "Graitec is proud to continue this commitment and address the industry's labor shortage by fostering interest in sustainable construction practices," said Scott McMaster, Executive Vice President of Graitec Group. "The enthusiasm we saw in the program's first two years has driven us to increase our investment in the next generation of AEC leaders."

The scholarship contest launched in 2023 and grew from more than 200 entries in that inaugural year to attract nearly 1,000 interested students in 2024. Last year's winners, from Texas, New Jersey, and Colorado, impressed the judges with their insightful essays on topics like innovative sustainable building materials, green hydrogen production, and making sustainable technology more user-friendly.

The contest remains free to enter and offers participating students a valuable opportunity to hone their research abilities, problem-solving skills, and persuasive writing techniques. Students are encouraged to explore topics within sustainable construction, with the freedom to investigate and propose any relevant and impactful ideas. Entries will be evaluated based on their originality, research depth, professional presentation, and creativity.

"We're excited to see how students incorporate the latest advancements in AI and Cloud computing into their visions for a sustainable future," added McMaster. "These technologies are rapidly transforming the AEC industry, and we want to encourage students to explore their potential for positive change."

The contest is open to students currently enrolled in any high school in the United States. The contest will begin accepting entries on June 1, 2025, and winners will be announced in the fall, providing students with ample time to research and develop their solutions to challenges in their local communities and the broader built environment.

Executives from Graitec Group will judge the entries and award scholarships to the four highest-scoring students. This year, the first-place winner will receive $1,500, an increase from previous years, to further support their educational goals. The high school of the first-place winner will also receive a $500 donation to their technology or innovation programs. Second and third-place winners will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.

About Graitec

Graitec is a global leader in BIM and AEC solutions, developing its own innovative software while being a long-standing Platinum Partner of Autodesk, delivering complementary expertise and solutions to enhance Autodesk technologies. The Graitec portfolio includes Ideate Software, Strucsoft, Data Connect, Advance Workshop, and Advance Design. With over three decades of experience, Graitec supports clients in innovating, collaborating, and streamlining data management for projects of all sizes. For more information, visit .

Media contact: Todd Weyandt, [email protected]

SOURCE Graitec Group

