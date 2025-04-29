Nat Sciver-Brunt Appointed England Women's Captain Across All Formats

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 29 (IANS) Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain of the England women's team. She succeeds Heather Knight, who left her role following England's 2025 women's Ashes series after a near nine-year tenure.

She will lead in all three formats working alongside recently appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I've always looked up to. Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves," she said.

The 32-year-old has been an integral part of England's set-up since making her debut in 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the world's most gifted cricketers.

Sciver-Brunt has a notable collection of awards, including winning the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2022 and 2023. She was also named PCA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 and 2022 and been a part of the ICC Women's ODI and T20 Teams of the Year in 2023.

Currently ranked number three in the ICC world batting rankings in ODI cricket, Sciver-Brunt has spent the previous three years as vice-captain.

In 2021, Sciver-Brunt captained her country for the first time in international cricket for the third T20I match against New Zealand and also took charge for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together. It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women's team is inspiring and I'm excited to see where this partnership leads us," she added.

Sciver-Brunt was part of the English team that won the 2017 World Cup and has played 259 times for England across formats to date.

She averages 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in T20Is, whilst also taking 181 international wickets.

Most recently, Sciver-Brunt ended the 2025 Women's Premier League in India with 523 runs, becoming the first player to accumulate more than 500 runs in a single season. She also became the first to score 1,000 runs in the WPL.

Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women's Cricket, said“We are delighted to have appointed Nat as England Women's captain and I know she's excited about the honour of leading the team during an unprecedented chapter in international women's cricket.

"Everyone knows what a fantastic cricketer Nat is, but her qualities extend far beyond her skills on the pitch. She's thoughtful, resilient and driven by getting the best out of herself and everyone around her. Nat is immensely well-respected in the group and I know she will form an exciting and fruitful partnership with Charlotte."

England Women begin their 2025 home summer campaign on May 21 with a home series against the West Indies, featuring three Metro Bank One-Day Internationals and three Vitality T20Is.

They then host India where they will play five Vitality T20Is and three Metro Bank One Day Internationals.