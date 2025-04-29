403
US, UK Officials Negotiate Ending Russia, Ukraine War
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to exchange perspectives on the persistent conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
According to a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the two diplomats "discussed ongoing efforts to secure and support a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war."
Their dialogue centered on current initiatives aimed at achieving a sustainable resolution to the hostilities.
The conversation also touched on U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s "productive meeting" with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 26.
Additionally, they reviewed the outcomes of a previous dialogue held on April 22, which included representatives from the United States, France, Germany, and Ukraine, and was facilitated by the United Kingdom in London.
Rubio expressed appreciation to Lammy for the United Kingdom’s contributions toward fostering a "durable peace" in Ukraine, acknowledging the UK's role in promoting long-term stability in the region.
