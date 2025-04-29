403
UNRWA Warns Of Systematic Starvation, Silent Killing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 29 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned on Tuesday of an unprecedented deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip describing the ongoing crisis as a "silent killing" of one million Palestinian children and a "systematic starvation with political motives" due to the continued blockade imposed by the occupying forces.
Director of Communications at UNRWA Juliette Touma speaking from Amman during a media briefing in Geneva stated that the blockade imposed by the occupying forces since March 2nd "represents the longest siege Gaza has experienced equating to four times the duration of the blockade imposed at the start of the war one and a half years ago."
Touma also expressed concern about the situation in Rafah confirming that 97 percent of the city is under compulsory evacuation orders exacerbating the blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid especially with the continued closure of the main crossing.
Touma recalled the large-scale military aggression carried out by the occupying forces in Rafah in May 2024, which resulted in the displacement of approximately 1.4 million people and caused widespread destruction including to UNRWA facilities and shelters adding that UNRWA has lost nearly 300 humanitarian workers from its staff in Gaza to date.
About the financial funding Touma said that the UN agency is facing a severe funding crisis that threatens its ability to continue its operations.
"Cash flow is being managed on a monthly basis amid "great uncertainty" regarding financial forecasts especially after the United States cut its funding and the Dutch Parliament voted on December 13th to gradually reduce funding over four years." She added that "the positions of Sweden and the Netherlands in halting and cutting funding in 2025 come at the worst time for Palestinian refugees.
In a separate statement UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini via his (X) account expressed his deep concern regarding the brutality with which the occupying forces are treating UNRWA staff in detention centers using beatings forcing them to be human shields depriving them of sleep humiliating them threatening harm to them or their families subjecting them to dog attacks and forcing them to make coerced confessions.
Lazzarini confirmed that more than 50 UNRWA employees have been detained since the start of the war in October 2023 including teachers, doctors and social workers all of whom have faced abuse.
He also welcomed the holding of a hearing at the International Court of Justice regarding the activities of the UN and other humanitarian organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories emphasizing the need for UNRWA's services to continue uninterrupted until a fair and lasting solution is reached for the Palestinian refugee issue.
Lazzarini also warned against recent restrictions imposed by the Israeli Knesset including the "no contact" policy with the agency, which obstruct aid delivery.
He said that since January these restrictions have led to the denial of entry visas to UNRWA international staff preventing their access to the West Bank including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. (end)
