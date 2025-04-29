Visit Shaanxi Goes Global: Over 1.54 Million Fans And 470 Million Views Around The World

XI'AN, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: As of April 30, 2025, the official English social media accounts of "Visit Shaanxi" have attracted 1.54 million followers worldwide, with over 470 million views and 37.1 million engagements (likes, comments, shares, and more).

One of the most popular recent posts was a creative, spring-themed video powered by AI technology, which beautifully brought Shaanxi's cultural landmarks to life. In the video, vibrant flowers bloom across iconic buildings, blending tradition with modern technology to showcase the region's springtime charm.

The video captivated global audiences-not just with its stunning visuals, but also with the immersive feeling it created, as if viewers were right there. This innovative use of AI helped boost engagement and sparked international interest in visiting Shaanxi.

But that's just the beginning.

On World Wildlife Day, "Visit Shaanxi" released a striking poster featuring the Four Treasures of the Qinling Mountains-the giant panda, crested ibis, golden snub-nosed monkey, and takin. With its beautiful design and strong environmental message, the poster quickly gained traction among international audiences.

Viewers praised the poster for both its artistic quality and its call for wildlife protection. Many commented on the importance of conservation and expressed appreciation for how the design reflected those values.

Around the same time, "Visit Shaanxi" also launched themed content for International Women's Day and other global holidays. These efforts combined cultural storytelling with seasonal celebrations, drawing more attention to the account and enriching the variety of content offered to followers.

On YouTube, three videos were posted, all showcasing the beauty of Shaanxi in spring. One standout video-created using AI-generated content (AIGC)-used vivid effects to show flowers blooming across Shaanxi's landscapes. The result was a breathtaking, colorful, and energetic portrayal of the province awakening in spring.

With creative storytelling, striking visuals, and smart use of emerging technology, "Visit Shaanxi" continues to share the province's natural beauty and deep culture with the world-one post, one video, and one moment at a time.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

