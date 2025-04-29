403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Demands Return of Toddler Allegedly "Kidnapped" by U.S.
(MENAFN) Venezuela's government condemned U.S. authorities on Monday for allegedly "kidnapping" a two-year-old girl, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, who was separated from her mother while "boarding a repatriation flight to Venezuela."
In an official statement, the Venezuelan government argued that the actions of the U.S. violated "the rights of our migrants and in contravention of international norms, and most especially the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Charter of the United Nations."
The statement further stated that the United States had "once again committed the extremely serious offense of separating families and removing a minor from her emotional environment and, in particular, from her biological mother."
Additionally, the girl's father was reportedly "kidnapped" and sent to a detention facility in El Salvador without any trial or legal proceedings.
"Venezuela will resort to all legal, political and diplomatic mechanisms, as well as all multilateral actions, aimed at ensuring that the sacred integrity of our families is respected and that international laws are upheld, so that the infant Maikellys Antonella Espinoza Bernal is returned safe and sound to her country," the statement concluded.
In an official statement, the Venezuelan government argued that the actions of the U.S. violated "the rights of our migrants and in contravention of international norms, and most especially the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Charter of the United Nations."
The statement further stated that the United States had "once again committed the extremely serious offense of separating families and removing a minor from her emotional environment and, in particular, from her biological mother."
Additionally, the girl's father was reportedly "kidnapped" and sent to a detention facility in El Salvador without any trial or legal proceedings.
"Venezuela will resort to all legal, political and diplomatic mechanisms, as well as all multilateral actions, aimed at ensuring that the sacred integrity of our families is respected and that international laws are upheld, so that the infant Maikellys Antonella Espinoza Bernal is returned safe and sound to her country," the statement concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment