Global Port Construction Project Insight Report 2025 | South-East Asia Leads With $113.9 Billion In Port Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tracking projects from pre-planning to execution, the report covers a $533.9 billion market, an increase from $499.5 billion in Oct 2024. The largest pipeline is in South-East Asia ($113.9B), followed by MENA Understanding stages and funding by region, the report ranks top projects and key industry operators. Enhance your strategy with insights into the development, value, and opportunities within the port construction sector.

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Port Construction Projects (Q1 2025)" report has been added to offering.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key Findings:



The analyst is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $533.9 billion, rising from $499.5 billion at the end of October 2024.

The largest overall pipeline is in South-East Asia, totaling $113.9 billion, of which $59.7 billion is already in the execution stage.

The pipeline of projects in Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which accounts for the second largest pipeline ($79.6 billion) is relatively more mature, with 89.7% of the projects by value now in the execution stage.

The value of execution projects tracked in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa is $31.7 billion and $29.5 billion, respectively, accounting for 42.9% and 49.8% of projects at the execution stage.

The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the later stages of development, with 65.3% of projects either in the pre-execution or execution stage, amounting to $348.7 billion in total value.

Of this amount, $264.2 billion is in the execution stage and $84.5 billion is in the pre-execution stages (comprising design, tender and award). Projects in the early stages account for 34.7% of the pipeline by value reflecting projects in the pre-planning and planning stages.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900