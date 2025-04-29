Patient Monitoring Devices And Accessories Global Market Report 2025 | Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Dominate Market With 24% Share
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$63.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$102.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories Patient Monitoring Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices Cardiac Monitoring Devices Respiratory Monitoring Devices Temperature Monitoring Devices Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Weight Monitoring Devices Other Devices (Including Sleep Monitoring Devices, EEG Monitoring Devices, and others)
- Blood Glucose Testing Supplies Electrodes, Sensors & Catheters Other Accessories (Including Power Solutions, Cables & Connectors, Mounts, Data Storage, Protective Equipment, Calibration Tools, and others)
- Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Homecare Settings Other End-Users (Including Rehabilitation Centers, Long-term Care Facilities, Nursing Homes, and others)
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
- Abbott Laboratories Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. AGFA Healthcare Baxter International Inc. Bayer AG Bio-Med Devices Inc. Biotronik SE & Co. KG Boston Scientific Corporation BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Cardinal Health Inc. Compumedics Limited CONMED Corporation Danaher Corporation Dexcom Inc. Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. GE Healthcare Getinge AB ICU Medical, Inc. Innomed Medical Inc. Intel Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. LifeScan, Inc. Masimo Corporation Medical Guardian LLC. Medtronic plc Microlife Corporation Midmark Corporation Natus Medical Incorporated. Nihon Kohden Corporation Nonin Medical Inc Omron Corporation OSI Systems, Inc. Roche Holding AG Rossmax International Ltd. Schiller AG Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Solventum Corporation Terumo Corporation ZOLL Medical Corporation
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment