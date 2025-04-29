Global Transformer Market Report | EV Fast Charger Transformer Sales Surge 498%, Global Transformer Market To Grow 38% By 2030, Driven By Renewable And EV Demand
The composition of the transformer market is changing. By 2030 total transformer sales will increase 38% on 2023, wind and solar generator transformers sales 65% and EV fast charger transformer sales 498%.
For the last three years the global transformer market has experienced almost unprecedented high demand and rising prices. The causes: the energy transition, the take-up of EVs, escalation in costs and shortages of materials, issues in the supply chains and a shortfall of production capacity.
Report Scope:
- Global market data for transformers Annual market 2023 -2030 in USD and MVA, installed capacity in MVA and average price in USD/kVA Market analysis for seven transformer categories New high growth segments Analysis for 11 regions and 71 countries National production shares for companies over 5 MUSD 521 transformer companies tracked Market and forecast models based on consumption Statistical analysis of accuracy of market data
Vol 1 - Market statistics and analysis
- Market analysis of transformer production, imports, exports, sales - PT/DT/Dry MV/Dry LV Forecast of transformers sales by country in value ($) and capacity (MVA), 2023 to 2030 Sales by transformer category - Central GSU/Network PT/Distributed GSU/Network DT/Dry-type MV/Dry-type LV/EV Fast Charger Market shares of manufacturers of transformers with sales ? $5 million Transformer market commentary for major countries Transformers for EV fast chargers Central and Distributed power generation (MW) from 1980 to 2030 Central GSU and Distributed GSU transformer capacity (MVA) from 1980 to 2030 The installed base of transformers by country - Central GSU/Network PT/Distributed GSU/Network DT Numbers of DTs by utility-owned/industry-owned by country Global analysis of the transformer stock Long term demand trend for transformers International trade 2022 Total and Top 40 transformer importers and exporters by kVA capacity and voltage - $ sales - PT/DT/Dry MV/Dry LV Prices and factors determining transformer prices - consumption, materials price trends, inflation Production capacity and utilisation in major countries Profiles of major global and regional manufacturers - several hundred companies listed Network layout, outlines of the different distribution network systems of Europe and North America and global practices Statistical analysis of the accuracy and error of 2023 market sizes
Vol 2 - Descriptive market and technical information
- Transformer types - GSU, power and distribution, general purpose, dry-type transformers Low voltage transformers background information Development of high voltage transmission Solar PV and transformerless inverters Hosting capacity of distribution networks and DG penetration Smart transformers Gas to Wire (GTW) . N+1 standard, N+2 and 2N redundancy MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards High efficiency transformers The supply chain Logistics Electrification
Key Topics Covered:
VOL 1 - THE MARKET
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. The global market for power and distribution transformers
1.2. The installed base of power and distribution transformers
1.3. Definitions of power and distribution transformers
1.4. Accuracy and relative error
1.5. Transformer prices
1.6. Transformer categories
1.7. The installed base of power and distribution transformers
1.8. The impact of Covid
1.9. Low voltage transformers
1.10. Regional analysis - North America
1.11. Regional analysis Europe
1.12. Reginal analysis CIS
1.13. Regional analysis Middle East
1.14. Regional analysis Asia Pacific
1.15. Regional analysis LAC
1.16. Regional analysis Africa
1.17. Recent trends in Central and Distributed Generation
1.18. Long-term demand cycle
1.19. Transformer: generator capacity ratios - MVA - MW
1.20. Manufacturing capacity, global and by region
2. ACCURACY AND THE STATISTICAL ANALYSIS OF ERROR
3. THE WORLD MARKET FOR POWER AND DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMERS
3.1. The global market for power and distribution transformers
3.2. Installed base of transformers, capacity ratios & numbers of distribution transformers
4. NORTH AMERICAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS
5. LAC TRANSFORMER MARKETS
6. EUROPEAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS
7. CIS TRANSFORMER MARKETS
8. AFRICAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS
9. MIDDLE EASTERN TRANSFORMER MARKETS
10. CHINESE TRANSFORMER MARKET
11. ASIA PACIFIC TRANSFORMER MARKETS
12. THE GLOBAL STRUCTURE OF THE TRANSFORMER STOCK
12.1. Regional differences
12.2. The ratios of power to distribution transformers
13. TRANSFORMERS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EV)
13.1. The EV industry- Introduction
13.2. EV Charging Methods and Levels
13.3. Requirement for transformers for chargers
13.4. EVs by wheel base
14. PRICE TRENDS AND FACTORS DRIVING TRANSFORMER PRICES
14.1. Prices of raw material
14.2. PPI - Producer Price Index
14.3. The core - electrical steel
14.4. Amorphous steel
14.5. The coil - windings - copper and aluminium
14.6. Transformer oil
15. THE LONG-TERM DEMAND CYCLE 1900-2050
15.1. Installed capacity versus demand
16. TRANSFORMER PRODUCTION CAPACITY
16.1. Manufacturing capacity, global and by region
16.2. Capacity utilisation
16.3. National producers are covered in more detail in the chapters outlining the markets.
17. RECENT TRENDS IN CENTRAL AND DISTRIBUTED TRANSFORMER CAPACITY
18. TOP 40 IMPORTERS AND EXPORTERS OF IN 2022
19. THE CALCULATION OF ACCURACY
19.1. 3 stages of statistical error analysis
19.2. Some asymmetries in transformer trade records
19.3. Historical records of installed transformer capacity
19.4. Uncertainty
19.5. Market quantification
19.6. The calculation of error
Vol 2 - INFRASTRUCTURE, INDUSTRIES AND MARKETS
1. VOLUME 2 - INTRODUCTION
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Transformer types
2.2. Network transmission and distribution layout
2.3. Low voltage background information
2.4. Offshore systems
2.5. Gas to Wire GTW
2.6. Solar PV and Transformer less inverters
2.7. Renewables and hosting capacity
2.8. Channels to market
2.9. Efficiency transformers
2.10. MEPS Standards
2.11. Smart transformers
2.12. Redundancy
2.13. Logistics
2.14. Electrification
3. TRANSFORMER TYPES - GSU, POWER AND DISTRIBUTION, INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMERS
3.1. Power transformers
3.1.1. Large Power Transformers (LPT)
3.1.2. Medium Power Transformers (MPT)
3.1.3. Small Power Transformers (SPT)
3.1.4. Generator step-up transformers (GSU)
3.1.5. System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.
3.1.6. Special power transformers.
3.1.7. Distribution Transformers
3.1.8. Single Phase Transformers
3.1.9. 3 Phase transformer
3.1.10 Dry-type transformers
3.1.11 Pad mounted distribution transformers
3.1.12 Pole-mounted distribution transformers
3.1.13 Industrial transformers
4. LOW VOLTAGE TRANSFORMERS BACKGROUND INFORMATION
4.1. Voltage definitions for this report
4.2. Low voltage terminology
4.3. Low voltage differences in Europe and the United States
4.4. Industry
4.5. Residential buildings
4.6. Conclusion
5. SOLAR PV SOLAR PV AND TRANSFORMERLESS INVERTERS
5.1. Transformerless inverters
5.1.1. High Frequency Inverters (HF)
5.1.2. Low Frequency Inverters (LF)
5.1.3. TL in Europe
5.1.4. TL in China
5.1.5. TL in the USA
5.1.6. TL in Australia
5.1.7. Impact of TL inverters on the distribution transformer market
6. NETWORK TRANSFORMER LAYOUT
6.1. The layout stages of a network
6.2. European grid systems
6.3. Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems
6.4. Industry
6.5. Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage
6.6. Types of transformer
6.7. Offshore systems
7. GAS TO WIRE GTW
8. THE DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH VOLTAGE TRANSMISSION
8.1. Ownership of GSU transformers
9. HOSTING CAPACITY OF DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS AND DG PENETRATION
9.1. Problems which can occur with excess load
9.2. Solutions
9.3. Battery energy storage technologies (BESS)
9.4. Costs
9.5. Conclusion
10. SMART TRANSFORMERS
10.1. Smart transformers and the smart grid
10.2. Basic characteristics of smart transformers
10.3. The basic technical requirements of smart transformers
10.4. Smart transformer in current infrastructure
10.5. Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)
11. N+1 STANDARD, N+2 AND 2N, REDUNDANCY AND REPLACEMENT
11.1. Network failure
11.2. Transformer failure
11.3. Industrial reliability
11.4. Redundancy criteria
11.5. Fault tolerance
11.6. Network reliability
11.7. N+1 and the networks
11.8. Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI
11.9. Electricity transmission
12. MEPS - MINIMUM ENERGY PERFORMANCE STANDARDS
13. HIGH EFFICIENCY TRANSFORMERS
13.1. Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers
13.2. AMT manufacturers
13.3. Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers
13.4. Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs
13.5. HTS - high temperature superconductor transformers
14. THE SUPPLY CHAINS FOR TRANSFORMERS
14.1. The political dimension of the global supply chains
14.2. US Federal Executive Order - Telecoms
14.3. Supply of transformers
14.4. Electrical system equipment
14.5. US LPT Seizure
14.6. Japanese programme to diversify Chinese supplies
14.7. Australia
14.8. Market impacts
14.9. Global supply chains
14.10. Key global supply chains for transformers
15. LOGISTICS
15.1. Example of a LPT logistical operation from China to the USA
15.2. Guidance for the safe transport of transformers
15.3. Faults or damages to transformers
15.4. Rail transport - Schnabel cars
15.5. Road transport - Goldhofer
15.6. Clearance
16. ELECTRIFICATION
