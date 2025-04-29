403
Brazil Urges Israeli Retreat from Gaza at BRICS Meeting
(MENAFN) Brazil’s top diplomat has urged Israel to pull its military forces out of Gaza, delivering the message during a BRICS foreign ministers' summit held Monday in Rio de Janeiro.
The meeting, attended by representatives from the core BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—alongside newer member countries, convened amid rising international tensions and U.S.-led unilateral sanctions.
During his opening remarks, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira advocated for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territories, stating: “The resumption of Israeli bombardment of Gaza and the continued obstruction of humanitarian aid are unacceptable. The failure of the ceasefire announced on January 15 is deplorable.”
Israel has launched a sustained military campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The latest aerial strike reportedly killed 17 people in the northern part of the enclave, according to the group Hamas.
Vieira emphasized the need for Israel to pull back its forces, ensure the release of prisoners and hostages, and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians, saying: “It is necessary to ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, to ensure the release of all hostages and detainees, and to ensure the entry of humanitarian assistance.”
The minister also addressed the war in Ukraine, which has now entered its fourth year, and underscored Brazil’s stance on seeking a diplomatic resolution: “We remain committed to continue working for peace and a political solution to the conflict.”
Highlighting the importance of the BRICS alliance on the world stage, Vieira remarked: “With 11 member states representing almost half of humanity and a wide geographic and cultural diversity, BRICS is uniquely positioned to promote peace and stability based on dialogue, development, and multilateral cooperation.”
