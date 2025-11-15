Netskope And NEVERHACK Launch Managed SSE For Cloud Security

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Netskope has partnered with NEVERHACK to introduce an innovative, fully managed Security Service Edge solution aimed at enhancing zero-trust cloud security. This new offering is designed to address the growing need for comprehensive protection in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where organisations are increasingly reliant on cloud-based infrastructure.

The collaboration combines Netskope's advanced network and cloud security technology with NEVERHACK's expertise in managed security services. The integrated solution aims to provide enterprises with a more streamlined and efficient way to manage their cloud security, while ensuring adherence to the principles of zero-trust architecture.

SSE solutions are rapidly gaining traction in the cybersecurity industry as they offer enhanced protection by focusing on securing both users and data, regardless of their location. The shift towards remote work and cloud-based operations has significantly increased the complexity of securing corporate environments, driving demand for solutions that can provide real-time protection, control, and visibility.

Netskope's platform brings a broad set of capabilities, including data and threat protection, secure access, and advanced analytics, while NEVERHACK will provide managed services that include 24/7 monitoring, proactive threat hunting, and incident response. This comprehensive approach ensures that organisations can maintain robust security without needing to invest heavily in internal resources.

The zero-trust model, which assumes that no entity, inside or outside the network, can be trusted by default, is central to the offering. By continuously verifying every request for access, regardless of its source, zero-trust security ensures that only authorised users can access critical systems and data. This model is particularly effective in preventing data breaches, as it limits the potential for unauthorized access, even if an attacker manages to infiltrate the network.

With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and digital transformation, businesses face new challenges in securing their assets and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements. The partnership between Netskope and NEVERHACK addresses these challenges by offering an end-to-end solution that simplifies the process of managing cloud security while maintaining the flexibility and scalability required by modern enterprises.

The managed SSE service also enables organisations to take advantage of the flexibility inherent in cloud environments while ensuring that their security posture remains strong. As companies expand their use of cloud services, they are often faced with fragmented security tools that fail to provide the necessary visibility or control. By consolidating these functions under a single platform, the managed SSE solution provides greater simplicity and effectiveness in protecting cloud workloads.

Experts in the cybersecurity field have highlighted the importance of such partnerships in enabling businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats. With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, traditional perimeter-based security models are no longer sufficient. This collaboration between Netskope and NEVERHACK ensures that enterprises are better equipped to defend against modern cyber threats, such as ransomware, insider attacks, and data exfiltration.

The solution's architecture also emphasises seamless integration with existing security technologies, allowing businesses to leverage their current investments in security infrastructure while augmenting their capabilities with the advanced features offered by the SSE platform. This approach reduces the need for significant overhauls, making it a cost-effective option for businesses looking to enhance their security without disrupting their operations.

