India declares it`s time to punish Pakistan
(MENAFN) The brutal attack on tourists near Pahalgam in India’s Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which left at least 28 dead and many others injured, has drawn global condemnation from leaders like US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The attack's timing, while US Vice President J.D. Vance was visiting India, highlights the audacity of the attackers and their supporters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, cut his trip short to return home, while Indian security officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army Chief, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.
The attackers have already been identified, and their links to Pakistan are clear. Indian military leaders are now deliberating on a response, and the public is calling for action. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on the ground, conducting an investigation into the incident. The recent unrest in Bangladesh, infiltration attempts, and comments from Pakistan’s army chief further suggest that there may be broader geopolitical motives at play.
Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, echoed the divisive rhetoric of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stressing the ideological divide between Hindus and Muslims. Munir described Pakistan as a nation based on a “superior ideology and culture,” urging overseas Pakistanis to instill this view in future generations.
