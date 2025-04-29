403
Modi pledges to ‘track and punish every terrorist’ following fatal assault
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning on Thursday to those behind the recent terrorist attack in southern Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and left several others injured. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, Modi strongly condemned the attack and vowed that justice would be served, promising a relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.
“I tell the world, India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will chase them to the ends of the Earth,” he declared. “We will spare no effort to ensure justice is done.”
Emphasizing national unity, Modi said, “The whole country stands united in this resolve,” adding that terrorism would never break India’s spirit.
His comments followed a brutal attack on Tuesday afternoon in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where 26 people, including tourists and a visitor from Nepal, were killed. The Resistance Front, an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the assault.
In retaliation, New Delhi took swift actions, expelling Pakistani diplomats, shutting the land border, and suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty “until Pakistan ceases to support cross-border terrorism.” India has long accused Pakistan of aiding militant infiltrations along the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.
Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack, holding an emergency National Security Committee meeting to assess the situation. While Islamabad expressed concerns over the loss of lives, international condemnation of the attack poured in from countries like Russia and the US.
