Stress Toy Market Report 2025 | Stress And Anxiety Drive Demand In Expanding $7.5 Billion Toy Market

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stress Toy Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stress toy market is experiencing robust growth, with its size expanding significantly in recent years. The market is set to grow from $5.52 billion in 2024 to $5.88 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This trend is expected to continue, with market value projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Key drivers of this growth are the increasing incidence of stress and anxiety disorders, heightened interest in stress-reducing techniques, and the rising disposable income of consumers. Factors such as the emphasis on employee well-being and the growing demand for stress toys among younger generations, along with the rising popularity of online shopping, are contributing to market expansion. Moreover, there is a significant focus on innovative stress toys, technological integration, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

The competitive landscape of the stress toy market is dominated by major players such as The Lego Group, Spin Master Corp., Jakks Pacific, Quality Logo Products Inc., and Fat Brain Toys Co. Companies like Fun in Motion Toys are introducing innovative products like Nockles-a series of bendable fidget toys designed for enhanced user engagement and stress relief. By offering tactile stimulation, these products provide users with a satisfying sensory experience.

The Stress Toy Global Market Report 2025 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management looking to understand the dynamics of the rapidly evolving stress toy market. This in-depth report offers a comprehensive analysis, focusing on trends projected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

The report addresses critical questions such as the locations of the largest and fastest-growing markets for stress toys, and how these markets interact with broader economic and demographic factors. The stress toy market encompasses characteristics, size and growth metrics, segmentation, competitive landscape, as well as regional and country-specific data.

Market Scope:



Types: Brain Toy, Ceramic Toy, Other Creative Toy

Materials: Polyurethane, Rubber, Vinyl, Foam, Gel

Designs: Squeeze Balls, Stress Cubes, Fidget Spinners, Weighted Blankets, Zen Gardens

Applications: Stress Relief, Anxiety Reduction, Fidgeting, Sensory Stimulation, Rehabilitation Target Groups: Adults, Children, Teenagers, Special Needs Individuals, Corporate Employees

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Stress Toy market report include:



The Lego Group

Spin Master Corp.

Jakks Pacific

Quality Logo Products Inc.

Fat Brain Toys Co.

4ALLPROMOS

Hoarder International Ltd.

PlayVisions

Total Merchandise Ltd

Fidgetland

Tangle Creations

Toysmith

Chewigem

Bouncy Bands

Happy Worker Inc.

BLUETRACK Inc.

Antsy Labs LLC

Auldey

Crazy Aaron Enterprises Inc. Sensory Toy Warehouse

Key Attributes:

