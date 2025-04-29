HSBC Endures $1.6 Billion Hit Amid Bocom Stake Reduction

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

HSBC Holdings Plc has disclosed an anticipated pre-tax loss of up to $1.6 billion following the dilution of its stake in China's Bank of Communications . This development arises from BoCom's private share placement, part of a broader initiative by Chinese state-owned banks to bolster their capital reserves.

The dilution reduces HSBC's holding in BoCom from 19.03% to approximately 16%, a consequence of the Chinese government's strategy to strengthen its banking sector. The $71.5 billion recapitalization effort aims to enhance the capacity of major state-owned banks, including BoCom, to support the national economy.

Despite the substantial charge, HSBC has indicated that the loss will not significantly impact its capital ratios or dividend distributions. The bank emphasized that the investment in BoCom is long-term, and the charge is a non-cash accounting adjustment due to the dilution.

This is not the first time HSBC has faced financial repercussions related to its BoCom investment. In the previous year, the bank reported a $3 billion impairment on its stake, citing challenges in China's financial sector, particularly the ongoing property market crisis.

The latest charge coincides with HSBC's announcement of a 25% decline in first-quarter pre-tax profits, amounting to $9.5 billion. This downturn is attributed to one-time losses from business disposals in Canada and Argentina. Nevertheless, the results surpassed analyst expectations, which had projected profits of $7.8 billion.

In response to the profit decline, HSBC has initiated a $3 billion share buyback and declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.10 per share. The bank's CEO, Georges Elhedery, who assumed the role in September, is spearheading a cost-cutting initiative targeting $1.5 billion in annual savings by 2026. This strategy includes restructuring business segments and divesting operations in Germany, South Africa, France, and Malta.

HSBC has also raised its bad loan provisions by $202 million to $876 million in the first quarter, reflecting economic uncertainty and the impact of higher tariffs. Of this amount, $100 million is allocated for exposure to Hong Kong's commercial property sector. The bank anticipates lending demand to remain subdued throughout the year and projects a potential $500 million increase in loan loss provisions if global economic conditions deteriorate further.

