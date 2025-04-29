Quarterly Report Q1/2025: Enzymatica Strengthens Its Position In Home Markets And Focuses On International Expansion

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales amounted to SEK 12.3 million (9.4).

Operating result amounted to SEK -18.0 million (-18.4).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.11). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8.5 million (-7.3).

Comments from CEO Claus Egstrand

"Enzymatica's progress and future prospects are clearly reflected in the strong first quarter of 2025. ColdZyme continues to perform strongly in the pharmacy sector, growing faster than the overall market and resulting in additional market share gains. Sales increased by 31.5% in Sweden and 19.5% in the UK compared to the same period last year – clear proof that ColdZyme is both reaching consumers and being appreciated.

However, sales in our home markets represent only a small part of our future vision, and our patented technology paves the way for significant sales growth – through new markets and partnerships," says Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

On February 28, 2025, two independent studies on ColdZyme were published in the scientific journal The Journal of Physiology. The studies, conducted at the University of Kent and the University in Vienna, showed that ColdZyme both reduces viral load by 94% and alleviates cold symptoms. The clinical study, based on 154 participants, demonstrated fewer sick days and milder symptoms. The in vitro study confirmed that ColdZyme effectively prevents viruses from infecting cells in the upper respiratory tract. These results further strengthen the evidence for ColdZyme's therapeutic effect.

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events have been reported after the quarter.

Other events during and after the quarter

On March 5, 2025, Enzymatica held a press conference, both physically and digitally, where Professor Glen Davison and Professor Doris Wilflingseder presented their findings from the recently published article in The Journal of Physiology. The presentation was followed by a company update. Both recordings are available for viewing on the company's website

