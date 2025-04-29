Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pahalgam Aftermath-48 Sites, Resorts Shut For Tourists In Kashmir

Pahalgam Aftermath-48 Sites, Resorts Shut For Tourists In Kashmir


2025-04-29 01:13:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has temporarily closed 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across Kashmir citing security reasons in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

According to media reports, the destinations which have been closed are: Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, Cherry tree resort (Faqir Gujri), North cliff cafe and retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest hill cottage, Eco village resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery,, Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag.

The other destinations have been provided proper security and an official said that some of these destinations have been closed temporarily.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Decline In Passenger Traffic At Srinagar Airport J&K Security Not In NC's Control, Won't Play Cheap Politics: Omar

MENAFN29042025000215011059ID1109484075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search