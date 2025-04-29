Pahalgam Aftermath-48 Sites, Resorts Shut For Tourists In Kashmir

According to media reports, the destinations which have been closed are: Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, Cherry tree resort (Faqir Gujri), North cliff cafe and retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest hill cottage, Eco village resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery,, Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag.

The other destinations have been provided proper security and an official said that some of these destinations have been closed temporarily.

