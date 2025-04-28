Salesforce Unveils Agentforce At GITEX Africa, Pioneering AI-Driven CRM Evolution

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Salesforce has introduced its autonomous AI platform, Agentforce, at GITEX Africa 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco, marking a significant advancement in customer relationship management technology. This launch underscores Salesforce's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into business operations across the African continent. -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management – Voxafrica, Salesforce Soars at GITEX Africa: Unveiling Artificial Intelligence -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management )

Agentforce is designed to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction by automating tasks in service, sales, marketing, and commerce. At the core of this platform is the Atlas Reasoning Engine, which enables AI agents to analyze data, make decisions, and execute tasks with minimal human intervention. This system allows organizations to build, customize, and deploy AI agents quickly using low-code tools, streamlining operations and reducing the need for extensive programming knowledge.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, emphasized the transformative potential of Agentforce, stating that it represents a new era of intelligent agents that actively drive customer success. He highlighted the platform's ability to integrate AI across various workflows, enhancing customer interactions and business growth.

The platform's capabilities were demonstrated at GITEX Africa, where attendees experienced firsthand how Agentforce can personalize customer interactions and build lasting loyalty. Salesforce's booth showcased the Data Cloud platform, which connects and harmonizes customer data in real-time, providing a comprehensive view of customer needs and behaviors. -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management )

Omar Oualif, Regional Sales Director for Africa at Salesforce, noted that GITEX Africa provided an ideal venue to showcase how AI, data, CRM, and trust are revolutionizing businesses across the continent. He highlighted the platform's potential to drive growth and success in Africa's rapidly expanding markets. -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management , Salesforce Soars at GITEX Africa: Unveiling Artificial Intelligence -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management – Voxafrica)

See also Court Disqualifies Thiam from Presidential Race over Nationality Dispute

Agentforce's integration with existing Salesforce platforms, including Slack, allows for seamless deployment across various business functions. The platform also features a Partner Network, enabling customers to deploy pre-built agents and utilize agent actions from partners like Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Workday.

Companies such as OpenTable, Saks, and Wiley have already adopted Agentforce, reporting significant improvements in customer service efficiency and case resolution rates. For instance, Wiley has seen over a 40% increase in case resolution by leveraging Agentforce to handle routine inquiries, allowing human agents to focus on more complex cases.

Salesforce's participation in GITEX Africa also included panel discussions on“Trusted AI & Ethics in Africa,” addressing critical issues surrounding AI development and deployment, with a focus on ethical considerations and preventing information manipulation. -Powered, Data-Driven Customer Relationship Management – Africa)

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?