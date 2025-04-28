Jordan Hosts First Int'l Conference On Crisis Management In Dynamic Environments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first international conference on "Crisis Management in a Complex Dynamic Environment", organised by the Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah II Academy for Civil Protection, kicked off on Monday.

The event, attended by Public Security Department (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, brought together several local and international experts, academics and decision-makers, including delegations from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, Palestine and Nigeria.

The conference aims to explore the latest strategies and technologies for managing evolving and complex crises, and to boost institutional and national capacities to respond“effectively” in rapidly changing environments, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his opening remarks, Maaytah said that the world is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration of political, environmental, technological and social changes, leading to a surge in natural, health and geopolitical crises across all sectors.

He stressed that this evolving reality requires authorities to continuously upgrade crisis management strategies through an integrated system, starting with proactive risk forecasting and mitigation, moving to effective response during crises, and culminating in post-crisis evaluations to enhance future readiness.

Maaytah added that the conference comes in direct response to the increasing complexity of global challenges, highlighting the urgent need for innovative crisis management models that emphasise flexibility, agility and adaptability.

The two-day conference will address several key themes, including risk analysis in changing environments, proactive crisis planning, and the role of technology and artificial intelligence in supporting crisis decision-making.

Specialised research papers and presentations of field experiences from different countries are also scheduled to be featured, promoting the exchange of expertise and enhancing national and international crisis preparedness and response systems.