Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI - The flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait signed a memorandum aiming to strengthen commercial relations between the two airlines.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
DUBAI - The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah participated in a specialized meeting with Dubai Civil Aviation and Emirates Airlines officials to discuss future plans between two countries.
CAIRO - The Arab League's fifth meeting for legal and security experts began to discuss Kuwait's draft proposal on the Arab guide against hate speech.
DOHA - Kuwait's squash player Abdullah Al-Mayouf managed second place at the Qatar youth Squash tournament.
NEW DELHI - The Indian government held a ceremony to honor Sheikha Sheikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the Padma Shri Award for her contributions to promoting yoga in Kuwait, the Gulf region, and the Arab world.
LONDON - British Secretary of State for Foreign and Palestinian Prime Minister signed a memorandum of understanding cementing commitment to backing the establishment of Palestine's state.
TEHRAN - Iran demanded releasing its frozen assets as part of the current talks with the United States on lifting sanctions.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a four-day ceasefire in Ukraine starting on May 8 on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the World War II.
ISLAMABAD - At least 17 militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end)
