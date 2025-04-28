Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Operations For First Quarter 2025

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:



During the first quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $521 thousand, or 6.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2024

The net interest margin increased by 43 basis points to 2.70% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.27% for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was driven largely by growth in the yield on average loan balances and a reduction in cost of interest-bearing liabilities

Total deposits increased by $31.1 million, or 4.2%, during the first quarter of 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.36% at March 31, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31, 2024

Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans to total assets at 0.09% and non-performing loans to total assets at 0.07% Borrowings were $78.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $195.5 million at December 31, 2024, a reduction of $117.5 million, or 60.1%

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett commented, "During the first quarter of 2025, deposits grew by 4.2%, or $31.1 million, since the end of last year and 11.7%, or $81.0 million, since March of last year. In addition, we reduced borrowing costs which resulted in lower cost of funds. The net interest margin was 2.70%, which is an improvement of 43 basis points compared to March of last year."

"Our results for the first quarter of 2025 were adversely affected by the provision for credit losses due to one borrower experiencing financial difficulty resulting in the loan changing to a non-accrual status. The increase in the provision is the result of the loss provision for the loan, although we are working with the borrower for a healthier resolution."

"Furthermore, our first quarter financial results were negatively impacted by our investments in people over the past twelve months to support our operational capabilities to professionally manage our business, improve our control environment, improve our efficiency, and promote our continued growth."

"We are optimistic in our ability to execute our strategic goals and mission objectives, grow and improve profitability while remaining focused on serving low-to-moderate income communities."

"I wish to thank our employees, stockholders, and depositors for their continued support to our mission. Your efforts and financial support are fundamental to our ability to expand, serve, and support our communities, customers, and broader stakeholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $8.0 million, representing an increase of $521 thousand, or 6.9%, from net interest income before provision for credit losses of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The increase resulted from a $2.3 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, due to decreases in the average balance and average cost of borrowings. The Company reduced borrowings to improve the net interest margin and to support capacity for future loan growth. The decrease in interest expense was complemented by a $1.6 million increase in interest and fees on loans receivable, primarily due to an increase in rates. These increases were partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits, due to increases in rates and the average balance of deposits, a $1.1 million decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits due to decreases in rates and the average balance of interest-earning deposits, and a $900 thousand decrease in interest income on available-for-sale securities due to decreases in rates and the average balance of available-for-sale securities.

The net interest margin increased to 2.70% for the first quarter of 2025 from 2.27% for the first quarter of 2024, due to an increase in the average rate earned on interest-earnings assets, which increased to 4.82% for the first quarter of 2025 from 4.45% for the first quarter of 2024, and a decrease in the cost of funds, which decreased to 2.67% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.02% for the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $689 thousand, compared to a provision for credit losses of $260 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to one new non-accrual loan. No loan charge-offs were recorded during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 or 2024. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased to $8.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $8.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank had three non-accrual loans at March 31, 2025 with an unpaid principal balance of $860 thousand. Credit quality remains strong with non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.09% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.07% despite the addition of non-accrual loans.

Non-interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of $444 thousand, or 5.7%. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in compensation and benefits expense, which included $122 thousand in severance expense, partially offset by a $710 thousand decrease in professional services expense. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily attributable to the addition of full-time employees during 2024 in various production and administrative positions as part of the Bank's efforts to expand its operational capabilities to grow its balance sheet. The decrease in professional services was primarily due to a third-party firm reviewing certain general ledger account reconciliations, as well as other professional services, during the first quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $156 thousand for the first quarter of 2025 and income tax benefit of $57 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in tax benefit reflected a decrease of $370 thousand in pre-tax income between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 25.57% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 23.75% for the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased by $73.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, reflecting decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $45.6 million, securities available-for-sale of $17.9 million, net loans of $7.0 million and FHLB stock of $5.0 million, partially offset by an increase in other assets of $2.1 million.

Loans held for investment, net of the ACL, decreased by $7.0 million to $961.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $968.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to loan payoffs and repayments.

Deposits increased by $31.1 million, or 4.2%, to $776.5 million at March 31, 2025, from $745.4 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $53.4 million in certificates of deposit accounts, partially offset of decreases of $9.6 million in Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") deposits (ICS deposits are the Bank's money market deposit accounts in excess of FDIC insured limits whereby the Bank makes reciprocal arrangements for insurance with other banks), $6.5 million in liquid deposits (demand, interest checking, and money market accounts), $3.8 million in Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") deposits (CDARS deposits are similar to ICS deposits, but involve certificates of deposit, instead of money market accounts), and $2.4 million in savings deposits. As of March 31, 2025, our uninsured deposits, including deposits from City First Bank and other affiliates, represented 34% of our total deposits, compared to 32% as of December 31, 2024. We leverage our long-standing partnership with IntraFi Deposit Solutions to offer deposit insurance for accounts exceeding the FDIC deposit insurance limit of $250,000.

Total borrowings decreased by $103.4 million to $158.8 million at March 31, 2025, from $262.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $117.5 million decrease in FHLB advances, partially offset by a $14.1 million increase in securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $286.0 million, or 23.3% of the Company's total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $285.2 million, or 21.9% of the Company's total assets, at December 31, 2024. Stockholders' equity increased primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax of $1.7 million, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in retained earnings. Book value per share was $14.73 at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.82 at December 31, 2024. Capital ratios remain strong with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 15.36% at March 31, 2025 compared to 13.96% at December 31,2024.

About Broadway Financial Corporation

Broadway Financial Corporation operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association, which is a leading mission-driven bank that serves low-to-moderate income communities within urban areas in Southern California and the Washington, D.C. market.

City First Bank offers a variety of commercial real estate loan products, services, and depository accounts that support investments in affordable housing, small businesses, and nonprofit community facilities located within low-to-moderate income neighborhoods. City First Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution, Minority Depository Institution, Certified B Corp, and a member of the Global Alliance of Banking on Values. The Bank and the City First network of nonprofits, City First Enterprises, Homes By CFE, and City First Foundation, represent the City First branded family of community development financial institutions, which offer a robust lending and deposit platform.

