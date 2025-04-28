Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results Of Operations For First Quarter 2025
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Condition Data and Ratios:
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Book value per share
$ 14.73
$ 14.82
Equity to total assets
23.27 %
21.87 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.09 %
0.03 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.07 %
0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
0.90 %
0.83 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
1020.23 %
3069.32 %
Non-Performing Assets:
$ 860
$ 264
Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 860
$ -
Delinquent loans 31 to 89 days delinquent
$ 4,073
$ 269
Delinquent loans greater than 90 days delinquent
$ 264
$ -
Selected Operating Data and Ratios:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Net recoveries to average assets
-%(1)
-% (1)
Return on average assets
(0.39)%(1)
(0.05)%(1)
Return on average equity
(1.70)%(1)
(0.23)% (1)
Net interest margin
2.70%(1)
2.27%(1)
(1) Annualized
The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of financial condition as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 2,040
$ 2,255
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
13,754
59,110
Cash and cash equivalents
15,794
61,365
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $199,318 and $219,658)
185,938
203,862
Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance of $8,774 and $8,103
961,817
968,861
Accrued interest receivable
5,624
5,001
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
4,616
9,637
Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) stock
3,543
3,543
Office properties and equipment, net
8,812
8,899
Bank owned life insurance
3,332
3,321
Deferred tax assets, net
8,103
8,803
Core deposit intangible, net
1,696
1,775
Goodwill
25,858
25,858
Other assets
4,880
2,786
Total assets
$ 1,230,013
$ 1,303,711
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 776,543
$ 745,399
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
80,778
66,610
FHLB advances
78,000
195,532
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,488
10,794
Total liabilities
943,809
1,018,335
Stockholders' equity:
Non-Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock, Series C; authorized 150,000 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 150,000 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value $1,000 per share
150,000
150,000
Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value, voting; authorized 75,000,000 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued 6,460,272 shares at March 31, 2025 and
6,349,455 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 6,133,044 shares at March 31, 2025
and 6,022,227 shares at December 31, 2024
64
63
Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 15,000,000 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,425,574 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
14
14
Common stock, Class C, $0.01 par value, non-voting; authorized 25,000,000 shares at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 1,672,562 at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
143,169
142,902
Retained earnings
11,710
12,911
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares
(4,152)
(4,201)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(9,508)
(11,223)
Treasury stock-at cost, 327,228 shares at March 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024
(5,326)
(5,326)
Total Broadway Financial Corporation and Subsidiary stockholders' equity
285,988
285,157
Non-controlling interest
216
219
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,230,013
$ 1,303,711
The following table sets forth the consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$ 12,690
$ 11,129
Interest on available-for-sale securities
1,208
2,075
Other interest income
476
1,589
Total interest income
14,374
14,793
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
4,199
2,799
Interest on borrowings
2,130
4,470
Total interest expense
6,329
7,269
Net interest income
8,045
7,524
Provision for credit losses
689
260
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
7,356
7,264
Non-interest income:
Service charges
43
40
Grants
25
-
Other
220
266
Total non-interest income
288
306
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
5,284
4,269
Occupancy expense
540
503
Information services
706
707
Professional services
700
1,410
Advertising and promotional expense
46
28
Supervisory costs
193
177
Corporate insurance
67
61
Amortization of core deposit intangible
79
84
Other expense
639
571
Total non-interest expense
8,254
7,810
Income before income taxes
(610)
(240)
Income tax expense
(156)
(57)
Net loss
$ (454)
$ (183)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(3)
(19)
Net loss attributable to Broadway Financial Corporation
$ (451)
$ (164)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
(750)
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$ (1,201)
$ (164)
Loss per common share-basic
$ (0.14)
$ (0.02)
Loss per common share-diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.02)
The following table sets forth the average balances, average yields and costs for the periods indicated. All average balances are daily average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred loan fees, and discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or expense.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits
28,958
312
4.37
99,103
1,344
5.42
Securities
196,463
1,208
2.49
305,615
2,075
2.72
Loans receivable (1)
972,375
12,690
5.29
909,965
11,129
4.89
FRB and FHLB stock (2)
11,188
164
5.94
13,733
245
7.14
Total interest-earning assets
1,208,984
14,374
4.82
1,328,416
14,793
4.45
Non-interest-earning assets
50,381
52,561
Total assets
1,259,365
1,380,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market deposits
|
$
|
119,101
|
|
$
|
257
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
$
|
125,704
|
|
$
|
1,444
|
|
4.59
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
48,712
|
|
|
68
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
59,056
|
|
|
102
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
Interest checking and other demand deposits
|
|
255,647
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
227,504
|
|
|
143
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Certificate accounts
|
|
322,544
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
163,116
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
|
746,004
|
|
|
4,199
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
575,380
|
|
|
2,799
|
|
1.95
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
149,135
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
209,299
|
|
|
2,598
|
|
4.97
|
%
|
Bank Term Funding Program borrowing
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
%
|
100,000
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
4.81
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
67,170
|
|
|
601
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
77,601
|
|
|
669
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
216,305
|
|
|
2,130
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
386,900
|
|
|
4,470
|
|
4.62
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
962,309
|
|
$
|
6,329
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
962,280
|
|
$
|
7,269
|
|
3.02
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
10,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
286,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,259,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,380,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,045
|
|
2.15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
7,524
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
Net interest rate margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
125.63
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
138.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Amount includes non-accrual loans.
(2) FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
SOURCE Broadway Financial Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment