Orange County Fire Authority In California Selects MSA Safety's G1 Breathing Apparatus To Help Protect Firefighters

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA ) today announced it has secured a $10 million contract to provide respiratory protective equipment to the Orange County Fire Authority in Southern California. With this order, MSA continues to strengthen its breathing apparatus market presence in the Southern California region. Over the past two years, MSA Safety has secured similar breathing apparatus contracts with both the Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles City Fire Departments.

The decision to upgrade Orange County Fire Authority's self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) technology was made after a comprehensive evaluation process. Factors that influenced the department's selection of the G1 SCBA were its advanced technology and connectivity features, as well as the ability to upgrade the breathing apparatus with new technologies as they become available.

With 15 U.S. patents, the G1 SCBA is the centerpiece of the MSA Connected Firefighter platform – a suite of safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication. The SCBA utilizes embedded technology to transmit important data, including cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators, to incident commanders via MSA's FireGrid® system. The FireGrid system is a software service that gives incident commanders the ability to evaluate and manage on-scene fire crews in real time.

"When it comes to protecting first responders, our vision at MSA Safety is to provide fire departments with the most advanced and versatile safety solutions available today," said Bob Apel, MSA Safety Executive Director, Global Fire Service and Digital Experience. "Our G1 breathing apparatus is a fitting example of that vision. The platform provides ongoing value to fire departments because it enables us to continuously add new technologies to the SCBA that enhance firefighter health and safety. That vision is consistent with our growth strategy to be the leading innovator in head-to-toe protection for the fire service."

Also included among the G1 SCBA's advanced features is an integrated thermal imaging camera (iTIC). The iTIC places thermal imaging capability into the hands of individual firefighters, as opposed to sharing a handheld device among multiple firefighters. The camera is part of the SCBA control module that houses a video screen and other electronics that enable many G1 features.

Founded in 1995, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is a regional fire service agency that serves 23 cities and all unincorporated areas within Orange County. With 78 fire stations, the OCFA protects nearly two million residents. It is a premier public safety agency providing superior fire protection and medical emergency services to its communities.

"We are incredibly proud to establish this new partnership with the Orange County Fire Authority," said Joann Serakowski, MSA Safety Vice President, Fire Service – U.S. and Canada. "Most importantly, we're honored the department has entrusted MSA with the responsibility of protecting the men and women who help keep the residents of Orange County safe each day."

Delivery of the new SCBA units is expected to be completed in 2025.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE MSA Safety

