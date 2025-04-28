Ekso Bionics To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 5 – Conference Call To Follow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the“Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the first quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on Monday, May 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss recent business developments.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international). The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at under“Presentations & Events” in the Investors section.

About Ekso Bionics ®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“EKSO.” For more information, visit: .

