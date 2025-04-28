Ekso Bionics To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 5 – Conference Call To Follow
To participate in the conference call by telephone, please dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international). The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at under“Presentations & Events” in the Investors section.
About Ekso Bionics ®
Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“EKSO.” For more information, visit: .
Contact:
Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
