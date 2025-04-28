Ajman University Hosts Inaugural Family Society Conference To Address Digital Transformation And Its Impact On Families

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Ajman University (AU) hosted the second edition of the Family and Society Conference, a landmark gathering that reinforced the University's pivotal role in shaping scholarly discourse around sustainability, family resilience, and societal development.

Held in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qassimi, the conference convened Cabinet Members, deans, leading academics, and distinguished guests. Organized by the Humanities and Social Sciences Research Centre and the College of Humanities and Sciences at Ajman University, and in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Social Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Paris Cité University, and the Tarahum Charity Foundation, the conference carried the theme“Families Shaping a Sustainable Future,” reflecting Ajman University's enduring commitment to advancing knowledge that drives societal transformation.

The conference featured an extraordinary roster of keynote speakers, reinforcing the University's reputation as a hub for intellectual leadership and international collaboration. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Ouidad Bouchamaoui, Professor of Diplomatic Sciences at NYU Abu Dhabi, delivered a profound address on reimagining sustainability through the family unit. Professor Dennis Beach of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, offered critical insights into educational research and community empowerment. Professor Peta White from Deakin University, Australia, and Editor-in-Chief of the Conference Special Issue, spoke on climate change education and the imperative of fostering intergenerational solidarity. Professor Hilary Bradbury, a leading global authority on action research for sustainability, contributed a compelling keynote address, challenging institutions and individuals alike to act as catalysts for sustainable change.

Reflecting on the significance of the conference, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated:“We are proud to host the second edition of the Family and Society Conference, providing a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration around preserving family values in an evolving world. This conference reaffirms our mission as a non-profit institution to champion interdisciplinary research that addresses pressing societal challenges and drives lasting impact. In an age of rapid digital transformation, it is crucial to bring together thought leaders from across disciplines and regions to advance collective understanding and solutions. Through this initiative, we strengthen our commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility, and the advancement of family studies as a cornerstone of sustainable development.”

Across two dynamic days, the conference delivered an intellectually rich program of parallel sessions and poster presentations, featuring groundbreaking research from Ajman University scholars and international contributors. Topics ranged from digital transformation and family resilience to cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, and the socio-economic empowerment of families.

The Family and Society Conference stands as a testament to Ajman University's unwavering pursuit of academic excellence, impactful research, and societal leadership. As the University continues to ascend in global rankings and expand its network of strategic partnerships, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening communities, and shaping a sustainable future for generations to come.