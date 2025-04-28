Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M

Ika , the world's fastest parallel MPC network, set to launch on the Sui blockchain, reveals a strategic investment from Sui Foundation after recently concluding a record-setting 1.4M SUI NFT art campaign on Sui. Ika is the first sub-second MPC network, enabling zero trust interoperability between blockchains at unprecedented scale, across hundreds of signer nodes with ironclad security.

Ika aligns with Sui's core values of performance, speed, and decentralization. With its upcoming launch on the Sui blockchain, Ika brings its unrivaled MPC technology to empower Sui Move smart contract developers with secure interoperability across all of Web3. This cements Sui's position as the premier solution for cross-chain DeFi, decentralized custody, Chain Abstraction, AI agent guardrails, native Bitcoin programmability, and more, utilizing the first truly scalable, secure MPC signing solution.

Ika: Setting New Benchmarks in MPC Technology

Ika leverages the novel and Sui's to address critical limitations in existing MPC networks, delivering unprecedented performance:

Ika can scale to process transactions up to 10,000 times more than current MPC networks, enabling unprecedented volumeWhile conventional networks can lag 30 seconds or even more, Ika can generate a signature at sub-second speed, enabling real-time applications across chains.Ika transcends the typical 4-8 node limit, with 2PC-MPC that can scale to hundreds and potentially even thousands of signers, bolstering decentralization without compromising performance.Ika's architecture ensures user assets remain secure even in worst-case scenarios, setting a new standard in decentralized security.

Ika's Use Cases: A Game-Changer for Web3

Ika's ultra-fast MPC network powers a wide range of applications on the Sui blockchain, with multiple Sui builders already building their tech utilizing Ika, including:



DeFi Interoperability : Ika's sub-second speed and scalability enable instant and secure operations across all Web3 ecosystems, bringing liquidity from chains like Bitcoin and Ethereum to Sui.

Decentralized Custody : Ika offers secure, decentralized custody solutions on the Sui blockchain for digital assets, delivering unmatched security for institutional and individual users.

Chain Abstraction: Ika allows builders on Sui to abstract the complexity of multiple chains for their users, alongside other Sui features such as zkLogin, delivering a perfect user experience.

Programmable Bitcoin : Ika unlocks new possibilities for native BTC on Sui, with programmable and secure DeFi and custody.
AI Agent Guardrails : Ika enhances AI applications on Sui, by providing secure MPC guardrails, ensuring AI agents don't have full unchecked power, safeguarding users' assets.

A Vision Supported by Industry Leaders and Embraced by the Community

Sui Foundation's strategic investment in Ika underscores Sui's dedication to fostering cutting-edge technologies that advance its mission of high performance and decentralization. This strengthens the technical synergy within the Sui ecosystem, positioning both Sui and Ika at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, advancing a future of secure, scalable, decentralized infrastructure.

With over $21 million in funding and a peak private valuation of $600M FDV, Ika is backed by dozens of key players in the Web3 space.

Ika also demonstrated strong adoption from Sui users launching the“MF Squid Market” NFT art campaign, the largest and most successful NFT campaign in Sui history, receiving over 1.4M SUI, creating a strong and active grassroots community in the process.

The IKA token will soon launch natively on the Sui blockchain, unlocking new functionality and utility in decentralized security. As the native token of the Ika MPC network, IKA will play a pivotal role in powering its ultra-fast, scalable infrastructure, serving as the means to pay for MPC signing services, enabling seamless transactions across the Web3 space. By leveraging Sui's unmatched speed and performance, Ika enhances the overall security and scalability of the ecosystem, adding the most promising MPC technology in blockchain to the fastest-growing L1 in Web3.

