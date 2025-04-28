'I Run The Country & The World': Trump Tells The Atlantic, Publication That Exposed 'Signalgate' Involving Pete Hegseth

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump brushed off concerns about wrongful deportations, praised tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg for showing him "a higher level of respect," and boasted that in his second term he now "runs the country and the world." Trump dismissed Pentagon controversies involving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, rejected accusations of authoritarianism, and reaffirmed his belief-despite winning reelection-that he rightfully won the 2020 election.

Shrugging off deportation concerns

Trump , in a wide-ranging interview with The Atlantic , addressed concerns over his administration's hardline deportation efforts , downplaying fears that legal residents or American citizens could be wrongly targeted.

"Let me tell you that nothing will ever be perfect in this world," Trump said when asked about possible mistakes.

He further distanced himself from operational responsibility: "You know, I'm not involved in that. I have many people, many layers of people that do that."

Describing deportees as“tough, dangerous people”

Trump emphasised that the people being deported were not innocent victims.

"I would say they are all extremely tough, dangerous people. And, don't forget, they came in the country illegally," he said.

Pete Hegseth's Signal scandal

Trump also weighed in on the recent Pentagon controversy involving leaked information through Signal , saying he had a positive conversation with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth .

"I think he's gonna get it together. I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him."

As for his advice to his staff after the breach: "Maybe don't use Signal, OK?"

Praise for Bezos and Zuckerberg

Speaking about his relationship with major tech figures, Trump praised Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg , attributing their deference to a "higher level of respect" for him. He further boasted of how elite universities and law firms had, in his view, bowed to his administration's pressure.

"He's 100 percent. He's been great," Trump said of Bezos. "Zuckerberg's been great," he added.

On billionaires: "A higher level of respect"

When asked why so many powerful figures were bending to his will, Trump attributed it to increased admiration: "It's just a higher level of respect. Maybe they didn't know me at the beginning, and they know me now."

Power over Ivy League institutions and law firms

Trump proudly recounted how elite institutions and law firms had capitulated under pressure from his administration: "You saw yesterday with Columbia University. What do you think of the law firm? Were you shocked at that?"

Running "The country and the world"

Comparing his two terms, Trump claimed his responsibilities had expanded: "The first time, I had two things to do-run the country and survive. And the second time, I run the country and the world."

Skirting accusations of authoritarianism

About concerns that he was punishing critics and moving toward authoritarian rule, Trump did not directly answer. Instead, he focused on grievances against himself: He added, when speaking about the Democrats:“I don't think they know what they're doing. I think they have no leader.”

Trump dismissed suggestions that economic instability might cause him to soften his hardline trade stance: "It always affects you a little bit," he admitted, but insisted there was no "certain number" that would cause him to change course.

Clinging to 2020 Election claims

Despite securing a second term, Trump remained adamant about his unfounded belief that he won the 2020 election : "I'm a very honest person, and I believe it with all my heart. And I believe it with fact-you know, more important than heart."

"Probably I do create some things, but I didn't create that," Trump said, when asked if he manufactured false realities.

