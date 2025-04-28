403
UAE, Kuwait Flag Carriers Sign Pact To Boost Commercial Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, April 28 (KUNA) -- The flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait signed on Monday a memorandum aiming to strengthen commercial relations between the two airlines.
The agreement between Emirates and Kuwait Airways, signed on the sidelines of the annual pan-Arab travel and tourism event in Dubai, Arabian Travel Market, will be instrumental in keeping bilateral ties on an upward trajectory, the state-owned Kuwaiti carrier's chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan told KUNA.
Hailing the 'Emirates' as a "strategic and valuable" partner, he said that the agreement bodes well for both sides, expecting it to keep on further "broaden" the scope of bilateral relations.
On the newly-signed deal, Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy President, said that the two airlines' respective clienteles will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the agreement, which should set in motion more quality services for them, he added.
Emirates is now running a fleet of some 29 Airbus A350 weekly flights to Kuwait as part of an expanded itinerary. (end)

