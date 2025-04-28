Where Bricks Bloom: Pacific Place Unveils Hong Kong's First LEGO® Botanical Garden Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - What if nature were reimagined in bricks? This Spring-Summer, Pacific Place invites you on a whimsical journey through Where Bricks Bloom - Hong Kong's first-ever LEGO® Botanical Garden, where floral splendour and artistic craftsmanship collide. Running from 24 April to 18 May, Garden Court at Pacific Place will transform into a celebration of the seasons, carpeted with intricate floral creations built from over 120,000 beloved LEGO® bricks and over 6,000 LEGO® flowers from the Botanical Collection.



A Symphony of Bricks and Botanicals

The spectacular displays of Where Bricks Bloom are brought to life by Andy Hung, the first LEGO® Certified Professional throughout the Greater China Region and the only one in Hong Kong, as well as Kirk Cheng, a floral artisan celebrated for his large-scale floral artworks across Asia. Together, they merge the beauty of nature with the structural artistry of LEGO® to craft an immersive showcase of creativity, architecture, and botanicals.



A Garden Bursting with Colours: A Journey in Bloom

Spread across five uniquely themed zones, the garden takes you on a journey that celebrates the many shapes and forms of blooming flowers. From bold roses to elegant orchids, each installation showcases nature's artistry, infused with a touch of fantastical wonder.





The Flourishing Arch



Start your journey at this eye-catching floral archway, a colourful and vibrant prelude to what lies ahead. Stabilised foliage intermingles with delicate LEGO® flowers and budding petals, evoking the first signs of spring-summer.



The Rose Reverie



Anchoring the garden is an impressive LEGO® roses sculpture, expertly created by Andy Hung, towering at nearly four metres tall and made up of over 120,000 LEGO® bricks.



Taking over 840 man-hours, the roses are crafted in a stunning gradient of red, pink, orange, yellow, and purple, capturing the brilliant tones of spring and summer. Each petal is meticulously built, making this larger-than-life sculpture a remarkable symbol of the season's blooming beauty. Accompanying the brick-built roses is a creative collaboration with floral maestro Kirk Cheng, together with signature LEGO® blocks at the base, adding a playful yet elegant touch to this floral wonder.



The Dazzling Pavilion



As you make your way to the back of the garden, you'll discover a striking pavilion bursting with colourful blooms. At its centre, a magnificent flower wall made entirely of LEGO® flowers creates a picture-perfect backdrop, inviting you to indulge in the blossoms and their delightful botanical aroma.



Flanking the pavilion are two European-inspired botanical showcases that reimagine the charm of spring and summer bursting with seasonal blooms in vibrant colours. Under Kirk's creativity and craftmanship, the showcases are crafted from real tree branches and painted in dynamic colours, adorned with a variety of dried and silk foliage as well as a selection of LEGO® flowers including Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet, Wildflower Bouquet, and the newly launched Petite Sunny Bouquet box sets, injecting creativity into classic botany.



Floral Reflections



The journey continues with a wonderful reflective installation, overflowing with vigorous flowers, and grass elements - another photo opportunity in this creative garden walk. The mirror setup invites you to take in the fresh, radiant appearance and share it with friends. The reflection further enhances the blooming beauty around you, creating the perfect backdrop for a selfie with inspirational quotes.



Brick to Bloom Fleuriste



Complete your journey by visiting this floral stall encircled by cascading LEGO® flowers. Here, you can appreciate the unique features of all the fresh and blooming LEGO flowers, as well as learn the language behind these beautiful creations. On designated dates, you can redeem a charming LEGO® flower gift with a purchase of HK$1,500 or more at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct.





