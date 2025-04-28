Badge Inc. Wins Five Prestigious Global Infosec Awards At RSA 2025

Badge Recognized for Wins in Key Management, Phishing-Resistant MFA, Privacy Enhancing Technology, PKI, and Zero Knowledge Biometrics in 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Badge Inc. , the award-winning privacy company enabling Identity without SecretsTM, has been named a winner in five major categories at the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards , presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. CDM evaluated global companies offering the most respected and innovative information security products and services. Badge was the exclusive winner in Phishing Resistant MFA, Key Management, Privacy Enhancing Technology, and Public Key Infrastructure. Badge also earned the coveted title of "Most Innovative" in Zero Knowledge Biometrics. This marks the second year in a row that Badge won for Privacy Enhancing Technology and Phishing-Resistant MFA, two critical areas in the landscape of identity and cybersecurity. In 2024, Badge was named "Visionary" and "Trailblazer," while this year, Badge was celebrated as a "Market Innovator," "Hot Company," and the "Most Innovative ." These significant awards, announced at the RSA Conference 2025, reflect industry-wide recognition for Badge's groundbreaking innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.

"Badge isn't modifying yesterday's outdated identity infrastructure, it's building what's next," said Gary S. Miliefsky , Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Nearly doubling its recognition in five critical categories over the past year, Badge continues to redefine modern authentication with its transformative ephemeral private key system-moving beyond traditional methods which involve storing passwords, credentials, and biometrics to proactively address tomorrow's threats before they strike."

"At Badge, we believe the future of identity lies in eliminating secrets like stored identity credentials, not merely defending them. By eliminating stored secrets from the identity process, we're solving the root problem behind today's most damaging breaches. To be recognized across five critical categories reinforces our solution uniquely solves the urgent need for technology that is both secure and inherently private. We're honored by this recognition and proud to pave the way toward a safer future for identity," said Dr. Tina P. Srivastava , Co-Founder of Badge.

Badge's technology fundamentally reimagines authentication by removing centralized personally identifiable information, passwords, and reliance on any one device. Badge uses advanced cryptography to derive secure keys on the fly, based on biometric and contextual inputs chosen by the user. This creates a phishing-resistant, hardware-independent multi-factor authentication experience that is seamless and secure across all platforms. Unlike traditional systems, Badge delivers uncompromised security and convenience without sacrificing user control or privacy.

The judges of the Global InfoSec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. With this recognition, Badge continues to reaffirm its position as a leader in the industry, constantly challenging what's possible by redefining identity, driving innovation, and enabling user privacy and security at scale.

Join Badge at the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco and online, and follow its celebration across LinkedIn . To learn more about Badge, visit: .

About Badge

Badge enables privacy-preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. Badge's patented technology allows users to derive private keys on the fly using their biometrics and factors of choice without the need for hardware tokens or secrets. Badge was founded by field-tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and is venture-backed by tier 1 investors. Customers and partners include top Fortune companies across healthcare, banking, retail, and services. Learn more at .

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

Kyle Kilcoyne

Badge Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Badge

