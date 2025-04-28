Gulf States Settle Syria's World Bank Dues

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Syria's fragile post-war recovery effort gained significant momentum after Saudi Arabia and Qatar pledged to clear the country's outstanding World Bank debt, a critical step towards unlocking new international funding. The commitment, disclosed following the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings held last week in Washington, addresses approximately $15 million owed by Damascus, removing a key financial impediment for the new government led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

High-level negotiations between Gulf officials and World Bank representatives culminated in the decision to settle Syria's arrears, a move regarded by diplomats as essential for enabling the war-torn nation to access multilateral financial assistance. The overdue debt, though relatively modest in scale, had barred Syria from eligibility for fresh disbursements under the World Bank's policies requiring client countries to be in good standing.

Officials familiar with the discussions indicated that Saudi Arabia and Qatar's intervention was not merely financial but symbolised broader regional efforts to stabilise Syria's economy and reintegrate it into international institutions. According to sources briefed on the meetings, both governments framed the payment as part of a larger initiative to support Syria's economic reconstruction and political transition under Al-Sharaa, who assumed office earlier this year following a contested but internationally recognised electoral process.

President Al-Sharaa, whose government has pledged sweeping economic reforms, welcomed the support, calling it“a step towards restoring Syria's rightful place in the global community.” Speaking through an official statement issued by the presidential office in Damascus, he emphasised that rebuilding national infrastructure, restoring basic services, and attracting private sector investment were now top priorities. His administration faces the immense challenge of reconstructing a country where more than a decade of conflict left nearly half the population displaced and critical industries in ruins.

Syria's re-engagement with global financial institutions represents a delicate balancing act for regional and international actors. While Saudi Arabia and Qatar's financial support signals renewed diplomatic engagement, it also reflects strategic calculations. Officials in Riyadh and Doha are believed to view a stabilised Syria as vital to broader Middle Eastern security and to limiting the influence of rival powers that gained ground during the conflict.

A Gulf-based diplomat with knowledge of the negotiations said that clearing Syria's World Bank debt was seen as a“foundational gesture” aimed at laying the groundwork for deeper economic cooperation.“There is recognition that Syria's stability benefits the entire region,” the diplomat explained.“But this assistance is not a blank cheque - it's tied to expectations around governance, transparency, and economic reform.”

The World Bank, for its part, has been cautiously preparing for Syria's potential re-entry into development programs. Bank officials underscored that while the clearing of arrears was a necessary procedural step, any future engagement would be closely conditioned on the government's adherence to principles of accountability and inclusion. A spokesperson for the institution stated that assessment missions would be conducted to evaluate Syria's institutional capacity and identify priority sectors for assistance, pending board approval.

Economic experts observing the development noted that while $15 million is a small figure compared to the scale of Syria's reconstruction needs - estimated by some analysts to exceed $400 billion - the symbolic value of the Gulf states' intervention is considerable. By assuming Syria's financial obligations, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have effectively opened the door to broader international financial support, including potential aid from bilateral donors and regional development banks.

Syria's financial rehabilitation comes amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, where Gulf nations have shown a willingness to recalibrate relationships and pursue pragmatic approaches to regional conflicts. Qatar, which once supported opposition groups during the Syrian civil war, has shifted its stance to focus on post-conflict recovery, while Saudi Arabia has sought to spearhead diplomatic normalisation efforts, including Syria's readmission into the Arab League.

The economic picture within Syria remains dire. Inflation has soared, the Syrian pound continues to depreciate, and essential services such as electricity, healthcare, and education are struggling to function. The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian situation unless economic conditions improve, estimating that over 14 million Syrians require some form of assistance.

President Al-Sharaa's administration, meanwhile, has signalled a commitment to overhaul outdated regulatory frameworks, encourage foreign investment, and revive critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. In a televised address earlier this month, he pledged that Syria would embark on“an era of renewal,” focusing on job creation, infrastructure development, and restoring public trust in state institutions.

International observers caution that much will depend on the government's ability to implement reforms credibly and transparently. Skepticism persists among some Western governments and humanitarian organisations over the prospects for genuine political and economic liberalisation. Nonetheless, the Gulf states' financial backing and the World Bank's procedural readiness mark a notable shift, offering Syria its first tangible pathway to re-entering the global financial system after years of isolation.

