APEDA And Odisha Govt Host Capacity Building Workshop To Boost Agricultural Exports

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Government of Odisha organised a Workshop cum Capacity Building Programme on Friday, at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

The event aimed to bolster agricultural exports from the state and featured over 10 exhibition stalls representing Farmer Producer Organisations, women agripreneurs, state government departments, and exporters from across Odisha.

Various GI-tagged and regional agricultural products were showcased at the event, including Koraput Kalajeera Rice, Nayagad Kanteimundi Brinjal, Koraput Coffee, Kandhamal Haldi Powder, and several traditional delicacies native to Odisha.

Chief Guest Kanak Bardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister of Odisha, emphasised the state government's initiatives to increase agricultural exports, particularly organic products, and encouraged exporters to explore Odisha's diverse product range for global markets.

The workshop incorporated three specialised technical sessions focusing on critical aspects of agricultural exports. The first session centred on promoting organic exports under the revised National Programme for Organic Production, highlighting organic certification processes and market access strategies.

The second session explored methods to enhance rice exports from Odisha by leveraging unique varieties and addressing logistical challenges.

The final session examined opportunities for value addition and export promotion of processed agricultural products and GI-tagged items, with emphasis on strengthening supply chain infrastructure.

More than 400 stakeholders participated in the program, including representatives from state government departments, university officials, Farmer Producer Organisations, and progressive farmers.

On the sidelines, APEDA, as the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production, organised an interaction with over 30 organic grower groups and certification bodies operating in Odisha to discuss the recently launched revisions in the NPOP 8th Edition.

Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi, Member of Parliament and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, stressed the importance of the One District One Product initiative and utilising the Agri-Infra fund to support agricultural exports.

He noted that achieving the vision of Vikshit Bharat by 2047 depends on developing a comprehensive agricultural export ecosystem to drive economic growth and generate foreign exchange earnings.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev highlighted the export-oriented strategy for agricultural products, emphasising the untapped potential of Odisha's agricultural sector, particularly in organic products.

He committed to conducting more export conclaves in the future and encouraged farmer organisations to participate in national and international trade fairs to enhance market access and promotion.

The comprehensive program brought together key policymakers and experts from union and state governments, industry, and academia with the goal of establishing a robust export ecosystem in Odisha for the future.

