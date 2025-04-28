Reliance Commissions First Solar Panel Manufacturing Line In Jamnagar Giga Factory

MENAFN - KNN India)Reliance Industries Ltd has commissioned its first production line for manufacturing solar panels and is advancing plans to establish battery storage production facilities, the company announced in its latest investor presentation.

The conglomerate, with interests ranging from oil and petrochemicals to telecommunications and retail, had unveiled a USD 10 billion renewable energy plan in 2021.

The strategy, which spans renewables, storage, and hydrogen, aligns with Reliance's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2035.“First line of solar PV modules (has been) commissioned,” the company stated following the release of its FY25 earnings.

The Indian government has mandated that starting June 2026, all clean energy projects must use solar modules produced with locally manufactured cells, aiming to reduce dependence on Chinese imports and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Reliance's solar PV modules are being produced at its giga factory site in Jamnagar, Gujarat, spread across 5,000 acres. The factory is designed with an annual capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW), with provisions to scale up quickly to 20 GW.

"We have commissioned the first gigawatt-scale solar module, manufacturing panels that can generate 720 watts at peak," said V Srikanth Venkatachari, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance, during an investor call.

The company's broader renewable energy ambitions include building battery manufacturing facilities with an initial capacity of 20 GWh, expandable through a modular design to 30 GWh.

It is also securing land and transmission infrastructure with the aim of generating 150 billion units of renewable electricity.

Additionally, Reliance is constructing a fully integrated green hydrogen and green chemicals complex in Kandla, Gujarat, covering 2,000 acres. The complex will feature multi-gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing capabilities. To support green hydrogen production, Reliance has established joint ventures for electrolyser manufacturing.

Reliance is also investing in the construction of 55 integrated compressed biogas (CBG) plants by 2025, with 10 already operational. These initiatives are part of Reliance's broader vision to become a global leader in the energy and materials sectors.

The Reliance New Energy subsidiary is spearheading a USD 7.2 billion green energy manufacturing complex at Jamnagar. The site will eventually integrate production facilities for solar PV modules, battery cells, storage systems, electrolysers, semiconductor materials, power electronics, and house an R&D centre.

Reliance's 2021 acquisition of Singapore-based REC Group is expected to further bolster its integrated solar production capabilities.

