Bharat Organics & Cooperative Dairy Items Now Available On Swiggy Instamart

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Cooperation and Swiggy Instamart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, April 25, 2025, aiming to connect cooperatives with modern consumers through technology-driven marketplaces.

The agreement was formally signed by Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart and D.K. Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

Following this agreement, Bharat Organics products and various cooperative dairy items will become available on Swiggy's e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

The partnership aims to leverage Swiggy's digital infrastructure and extensive consumer reach to strengthen the cooperative movement in India.

Cooperative dairy products will receive preferred access and enhanced visibility on the Swiggy Instamart platform. Additionally, Swiggy will collaborate with the Ministry to support cooperative brands in marketing, promotional activities, consumer technology integration, and capacity building programs.

A dedicated "Cooperative" category will be established on Swiggy's platform, highlighting organic products, dairy items, millets, handicrafts, and other goods developed and promoted by cooperative organizations.

This strategic collaboration will enable cooperatives to establish connections with digitally-savvy consumers, thereby expanding their digital presence and enhancing their market position.

(KNN Bureau)