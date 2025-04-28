Iflytek Shines At GITEX ASIA 2025: Intelligent Translation Devices Become Communication Standard

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Singapore – The highly anticipated GITEX ASIA 2025 has officially opened in Singapore, marking its first appearance in the region. Gathering over 25,000 tech executives, 700+ companies, and participants from more than 70 countries and regions, the event has set the stage for a new era of innovation and collaboration.







Amid this global convergence of technology, language, and culture, iFLYTEK has made a remarkable impression with its full-scenario Intelligent Translation Devices, establishing itself as a vital enabler of seamless multilingual communication.

Across the exhibition halls, the iFLYTEK Smart Translator has become the standard tool for exhibitors and visitors alike. Whether for casual greetings, executive speeches, or formal media interviews, iFLYTEK's devices have delivered fast and accurate multi-language voice conversion. Quietly positioned at the side of every key interaction, these devices have acted as behind-the-scenes facilitators-breaking language barriers and transforming GITEX ASIA into a truly global dialogue platform.

iFLYTEK's language technology has extended its value into the business collaboration space with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2, a powerful tool that integrates Voice-to-text, AI Meeting Summary, and Paper-like Writing capabilities. Supporting real-time transcription in 14 languages and accurate content capture through both audio recording and stylus handwriting, it empowers business executives with a seamless one-stop solution for international collaboration. With a single tap, it enables instant transcription and multilingual translation across seven languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and Spanish-dramatically enhancing communication efficiency in global settings.

In high-demand scenarios such as seminars and expert interviews, the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder and iFLYTEK Smart Recorder Pro have proven to be essential tools. Both models feature professional-grade noise-reduction technology and deliver accurate voice capture even in challenging environments. The Smart Recorder supports offline transcription without requiring an internet connection, ensuring reliable performance anytime, anywhere. Meanwhile, the Pro version offers real-time online transcription in multiple languages and is further enhanced with cloud storage, providing users with a more convenient and secure multi-device experience. At the GITEX ASIA venue, numerous journalists have been seen using both models for simultaneous recording and transcription, earning widespread acclaim from media professionals for their stability and reliability.

Catering to the educational sector, iFLYTEK has introduced the iFLYTEK Smart Language Pen, designed specifically for multilingual teaching environments in Southeast Asia, including Singapore. The device supports Chinese vocabulary recognition for Singapore Primary School and Higher Chinese curricula, as well as English Speaking Test Proficiency training-meeting the diverse needs of bilingual education.

Notably, iFLYTEK's product lineup not only features its self-developed Spark, but also integrates advanced AI models such as DeepSeek, dynamically matching the best-fit technologies to specific scenarios and user needs. This integration showcases China's cutting-edge capabilities in cross-modal interaction and industry applications.

With its full-spectrum language solutions, iFLYTEK is redefining communication in multilingual environments-delivering intelligent, efficient, and natural interactions for users around the world. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to user-centric innovation in language technologies, aiming to foster a more connected, open, and intelligent global communication ecosystem.