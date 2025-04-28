High Point University To Welcome Two Prominent Speakers For HPU Commencement Ceremonies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emmy-winning actress Jane Seymour and FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam will share inspirational messages with HPU's graduates on May 1 and 3, 2025.

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University is honored to have two highly accomplished, well-known speakers at two different Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 1, and Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Jane Seymour , the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress known for starring in the TV show“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman,” will deliver HPU's Commencement address to undergraduate students on Saturday, May 3. She gained international fame after she starred alongside Roger Moore in the 1973 James Bond film“Live and Let Die.” Since then, she has proven to be one of Hollywood's most endearing actresses, appearing in more than 100 films and TV shows and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999. She has also starred on Broadway.

Raj Subramaniam , president and CEO of the FedEx Corporation, one of the world's largest transportation companies, will deliver HPU's Commencement address to graduate students on Thursday, May 1. He was named FedEx's CEO in June 2022, becoming only the second CEO in the company's 53-year history after previously serving as its president and chief operating officer. He moved up the ranks after starting at FedEx as an associate marketing analyst in 1991, and he has held various leadership roles during his more than 30 years with the transportation giant.

Media members are invited to attend both Commencement ceremonies. They are closed to the general public. Commencements are private events for HPU graduates and their families and will stream live at .

What: HPU is expected to confer nearly 1,700 undergraduate and graduate degrees across all ceremonies during the 2024-2025 academic year.

When: Graduate Commencement will be Thursday, May 1, at 3:30 p.m. Undergraduate Commencement will be Saturday, May 3, at 9 a.m.

Where: Both Commencement ceremonies will be held in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Parking: For both Commencement ceremonies, complimentary media parking will be in the College Village Shopping Center at 1153 E. Lexington Avenue, located across the street from the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Why: HPU will host more than 15,000 visitors this week for Commencement. The annual event is a time for HPU students and families to celebrate the academic achievements of graduates and experience offerings throughout the city of High Point.

HPU is committed to honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 with several unique traditions, including:



Each year, Clark the bald eagle soars over the graduates at the end of the ceremony to symbolize the ideals of free enterprise, independence and the ability to pursue new opportunities in America.

HPU graduates will receive a blanket after Commencement to give to their mothers or mother figures in honor of Mother's Day, which is May 11. Additional Commencement exercises during the week include “Onward with Faithful Courage,” a senior send-off with HPU President Nido Qubein, and a baccalaureate service at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, both on Friday, May 2.

