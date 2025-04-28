Reversinglabs Named Winner Of The Global Infosec Awards At RSA 2025 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ReversingLabs Spectra AssureNamed Most Advanced Software Supply Chain Security Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSAC 2025: Booth N-4428 - ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been named a winner in the Top Global InfoSec Awards in the Most Advanced Software Supply Chain Security category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

“At this year's RSA conference, conversations about software supply chain security threats remain front and center, with awareness shifting from threats hiding within open source to identifying and eliminating malware and tampering within the largest and most under-addressed attack surface for enterprises today, third-party commercial software,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder, ReversingLabs.“We are excited that Cyber Defense Magazine has recognized Spectra Assure, which is helping software vendors and enterprise buyers see and stop supply chain threats they never could before with their legacy AST solutions.”

The 2025 Global InfoSec Award winners were announced today during RSAC 2025 in San Francisco. You can access the complete list of winners at .

“ReversingLabs embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ReversingLabs at RSAC 2025

In addition to the award, RL executives will be on-site at this week's RSA Conference at Booth #N-4428, where attendees can hear about Spectra Assure and the recent news that it has expanded support for CycloneDX Extended Bill of Materials (xBOMs), including Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM), Software-as-a-Service Bill of Materials (SaaSBOM), and Machine Learning Bill of Materials (ML-BOM), providing the most comprehensive xBOM and risk analysis for fully compiled commercial software.

RL executives will be speaking about current software supply chain challenges and opportunities. Details include:



ReversingLabs: What's in Your Commercial Software?

Executive: RL Chief Trust Officer Saša Zdjelar

Time: Tuesday, April 29 from 12:40 PM - 1:00 PM PT

Location: Briefing Center, South Expo Hall, S-2100 Topic: How the attacks on SolarWinds, CodeCov, and 3CX show that enterprises need a better tool to identify the risks in third-party commercial software beyond vulnerabilities. Come learn why SBOMs and questionnaires won't protect your business from third-party software risks like malware and tampering and how two F100 companies use binary analysis to stay safe.



Additionally, the RL booth will feature the second annual RL Book Club at RSAC. This year's authors include:

Michael Sikorski, author of Practical Malware Analysis: The Hands-On Guide to Dissecting Malicious Software

Date / Time: Tuesday, April 29 at 2 pm PT

Joseph Menn, author of Cult of the Dead Cow: How the Original Hacking Supergroup Might Just Save the World

Date / Time: Wednesday, April 30 at 2 pm PT

For complete details on all ReversingLabs RSA activities and to schedule a meeting, visit here . For additional details on the award-winning Spectra Assure software supply chain security solution, click here .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

