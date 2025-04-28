Keeper Security Honored With Nine Global Infosec Awards At RSA Conference 2025

Keeper named the Editor's Choice Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution for its patented KeeperPAM platform

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces wins in the following categories at the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine.

Trailblazing Chief Executive Officer – Darren Guccione

Trailblazing Chief Technology Officer – Craig Lurey

Editor's Choice – Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Cutting Edge – Identity Access Management (IAM)

Hot Company – Zero-Trust Platform

Publisher's Choice – Cybersecurity Company

Market Innovator – Compliance

Visionary – Cybersecurity Content for Flex Your Cyber , Keeper's international educational public service initiative that provides students, parents, teachers and administrators with access to free online resources, practical tools and more

Cutting Edge – Cybersecurity Research for Keeper's innovative research initiatives, free reports and actionable best practice guides that shape broader cybersecurity discourse and provide key insights into effective defense mechanisms

As Keeper continues to transform cybersecurity for customers around the globe, this recognition further solidifies its pioneering and leading position in the industry.

"Keeper Security embodies what the judges look for in Global InfoSec Award winners: senior leaders that understand tomorrow's threats, today, and innovative solutions that empower customers to mitigate cyber risk and stay ahead of malicious cyber actors," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Keeper Security is leading the future of privileged access management with KeeperPAM, a fully cloud-native solution that seamlessly integrates all PAM processes into Keeper's encrypted vault. This unified approach ensures maximum security, simplicity and scalability, enabling organizations to manage privileged credentials and secrets securely within a single platform. In addition to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions, Keeper is dedicated to cybersecurity education and advocacy through its research and public-service initiatives.

"This multi-category recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine is a testament to our team's dedication and successive innovation in providing best-in-class cybersecurity software to our customers across all industry sectors," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our commitment to security drives us to create robust, scalable solutions for IT and security professionals including MSPs and the broader channel partner ecosystem. This achievement reinforces the efficacy of our approach and underscores Keeper's promise to deliver superior visibility, security, compliance, reporting and control across the entire enterprise."

Visit Keeper Security at RSAC 2025

To learn more about Keeper's award-winning zero-trust and zero-knowledge PAM solution, visit Keeper Security at Booth #335 in the Moscone South Expo hall at this year's RSA Conference. The event takes place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from April 28 to May 1.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity .

