Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Laser Pen Product (BKC-492)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and easy way to write with a laser light on any surface covered with glow-in-the-dark paint," said an inventor, from Charlestown, R.I., "so I invented the LAZER WRITER. My design encourages creativity, and it can also be used to recharge glow-in-the-dark toys or other products."

The invention provides an improved laser pen for writing on glow-in-the-dark surfaces. In doing so, it offers added entertainment and creativity. It also can be used to quickly recharge glow-in-the-dark toys/objects, and it offers a faster alternative to using a traditional light source for charging. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-492, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED