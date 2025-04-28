Renowned Scoliosis Surgeon, Dr. Baron Lonner, Joins Spine Associates Of NYC On Manhattan's Upper East Side

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Lonner is a board certified orthopedic surgeon and Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He has performed over 3,000 scoliosis surgeries in both pediatric and adult patients, including complex revision procedures. As a pioneer in minimally invasive and non-fusion techniques, he has helped advance the field of scoliosis surgery through innovative procedures such as vertebral body tethering (VBT) and thoracoscopic spinal surgery.

"Joining Spine Associates of NYC allows me to continue delivering highly personalized, state-of-the-art care to patients with spinal curvatures," said Dr. Lonner. "I am excited to collaborate with a team that shares my commitment to surgical excellence and compassionate care, treating patients as I would my own family."

Dr. Lonner is recognized globally for his contributions to scoliosis research and education. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Spinal Deformity and is an editor on a textbook on scoliosis for spine surgeons. He is also a prior board member of the Scoliosis Research Society and current member of the board of the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation, where he plays a key role in advancing evidence-based care for spinal curvatures such as scoliosis.

In addition to his clinical and academic work, Dr. Lonner is dedicated to global health initiatives. He has provided pro bono scoliosis surgeries for children in underserved regions, including Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, helping to improve access to life-changing spinal surgery worldwide.

Spine Associates of NYC

1155 Park Avenue, Suite E

New York, NY 10128

(212) 360-6500



SOURCE Spine Associates of NYC