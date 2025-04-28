Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Kicks Off 2025 With Industry-Leading Accolades

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In, Prime IV moved up 55 spots from #389 to #334 and once again ranked. The brand was also recognized asanddue to its rapid expansion, strong unit economics, and growing consumer demand for holistic wellness solutions that heal people from the inside out.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Secures Top Spot as #1 IV Therapy Brand in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500

Post thi

Prime IV also earned high honors from Franchise Business Review , a leading independent franchise market research firm. The brand was named a Top Franchise for Women and ranked among the Top 200 Franchises for 2025 – specifically #6 out of the Top 50 Midsize Franchises and #2 in Health & Personal Services .

"These accolades set Prime IV apart as a top-performing franchise and differentiate the brand in the health and wellness sector as a provider of first-rate IV drip treatments," said Founder and CEO of Prime IV, Amy Neary. "We've built Prime IV to meet the rising demand for wellness solutions tailored to individual needs and empower business owners with the support and innovation they need to thrive. Being recognized for our diligent work is a massive honor and motivator as we continue expanding our services to communities nationwide."

Prime IV now has 155 operating locations and more than 300 franchises sold across 45 states. With a goal of reaching 225 open spas by the end of 2025, the brand is strategically focused on smart, sustainable growth. This includes significant investments in operational infrastructure, ongoing innovation in science-backed wellness services, and expanding its support systems while introducing new tools to drive profitability and efficiency and ensure franchise owners are equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive wellness landscape.

Those wanting to connect with the Prime IV team to further explore the brand's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] or visit href="" rel="nofollow" primeivhydratio for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as the Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #875 among the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2024. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 155 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

SOURCE Prime IV Hydration & Wellness