Smart Textiles Strategic Business Report 2025: How AI Will Usher In The Era Of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|587
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Smart Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Here's Everything You Need to Know About Smart Textiles: Definition, Scope, Types, Features, Benefits & Fabric Innovations Recent Market Activity Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Garments Emerge as Sub-Sets of Wearable Technology The Rise of Wearables: A Review What Does This Mean for E-Textiles? Wearable Technology Provides the Launchpad for Innovation & Adoption of Smart E-Textiles: Global Number of Wearable Technology Users (In Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 Global Wearable Technology Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025 Smart Textiles in Healthcare: An Attractive Application Opportunity Innovations Remain Crucial for Future Growth Energy Harvesting Textiles Key to the Development of Next-Generation Wearable Electronics Here's How AI Will Usher In the Era of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation Global AI in Fashion Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027 The Quest to Create Super Soldiers Drives Interest in Military Smart Textiles Here's How Role of Nanotechnology in Smart Fabrics is Getting Bigger
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Aiq Smart Clothing Inc. Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS Asiatic Fiber Corporation Agru America, Inc. AccuGeo Liner, Inc. ACE Geosynthetics Acmetex, Inc. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ADVANSA Marketing GmbH Alyaf Industrial Co., Ltd. American & Efird LLC Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt., Ltd. ATEX Technologies Inc. Apex Mills Arville Textiles Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment