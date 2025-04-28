Chemotherapy Market Size To Hit USD 19,870 Million By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 10,280 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 19,870 Million
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 7.6%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Drugs, By Indication, By Route of Drugs, By End User, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Drugs Insights
The alkylating agent segment enjoyed a prominent position in the chemotherapy market in 2024. Some alkylating agents are active under conditions present in cells, and the same mechanism that makes them toxic allows them to be used as anti-cancer drugs. They are effective against many myeloma and solid tumors, such as bladder, lung, uterus, ovarian, and breast cancer.
The antimetabolites segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Antimetabolites are medications used for cancer treatment. They are effective against hematologic malignancies such as myelodysplastic syndrome, lymphoma, and leukemia, and also effective against solid tumors like osteosarcoma, head and neck, and breast cancer.
Indication Insights
The leukemia segment accounted for a considerable share of the chemotherapy market in 2024. The benefits of chemotherapy for leukemia include that it shrinks your cancer or slows down its growth, which can help you live longer and help with your symptoms.
The breast cancer segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Researchers believe that treatment for breast cancer damages the DNA inside your bone marrow. Chemotherapy can be used to increase the chance of a cure, decrease the risk of cancer returning, reduce the symptoms of the cancer, or help people with cancer live longer with a better quality of life.
Route of Drug Insights
The oral segment registered its dominance over the chemotherapy market in 2024. Oral chemotherapy offers many benefits, including a greater sense of patient autonomy, more time at home for patients, no intravenous drug administration fees, and no need for sometimes painful intravenous access. It can also reduce the number of blood draws have to undergo, which is an advantage to patients who are averse to needles.
The intravenous segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Chemotherapy can cause loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. The intravenous route of administration can deliver essential nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream, helping to reduce these symptoms and enhance overall nutrition.
End User Insights
The hospitals segment led the chemotherapy market. If any patient has intense treatment, they may need to stay in the hospital for longer. This may be a few weeks. They may need to be in the hospital, so infections can be picked up and treated quickly.
The research institutes segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Research institutes support and train scientists for innovative discoveries in chemotherapy. Research institutes fund both data-driven clinical studies and open-ended laboratory research and turn discoveries into real-world research that saves lives.
Chemotherapy Market Top Companies:
- Pfizer Inc. Sanofi SA Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Novartis AG Eli Lilly & Company Merck & Co. Teva Pharmaceuticals Celgene Corporation Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Boehringer Ingelheim Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Schering-Plough Chemo Espana SL Others
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Chemotherapy Market :
- In January 2025, a chemotherapy day care center was inaugurated at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray, Nerul, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). In September 2024, AIIMS Jammu, was launched a chemotherapy facility, eliminating the need for cancer patients to travel outside for treatment. With innovative technology and a team of specialized doctors, AIIMS Jammu is fully equipped to provide complete cancer care, including immune-oncology treatments, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Drugs
- Alkylating Agents Antimetabolites Anti-Tumor Antibiotics Topoisomerase Inhibitors Mitotic Inhibitors Others
By Indication
- Leukemia Lymphoma Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Lung Cancer Myeloma Sarcoma Others
By Route of Drugs
- Oral Intravenous
By End User
- Hospitals Research institutes Others
By Geography
- North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa
